Protective Face Mask Market revenue to cross USD 7 Bn by 2027: Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



According to latest report “Protective Face Mask Market by Product (Procedure Masks, Surgical Masks, N95 Respirators, Face Shields), End-use (Hospital & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Long Term Care Centers, Research Institutes, Individuals), Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2027”, by Global Market Insights Inc., the market valuation of protective face masks will cross $7.1 billion by 2027.

Increasing prevalence of COVID-19 infection across the world will positively influence the market growth. According to the Centre for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), approximately 120 million individuals are suffering from COVID-19 infection across the world. To overcome this situation, several authorities such as CDC and WHO have advised to use the face masks to reduce the unintended spread of infections. Also, due to rise in number of cases, there has been a global surge in demand for masks for personal health. To overcome such shortcoming, manufacturers and key market players are ramping up the production across the globe. Furthermore, growing preference of face masks in hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and among individuals will further escalate the market expansion during the outbreak of coronavirus.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/4639

Face shields segment in the protective face mask market accounted for USD 1.2 billion in 2020. Face shields are used as a second layer of protection over face masks, this extends the lifespan of a protective face mask. The extra layer of protection offered minimizes the chances of infection. These factors will drive the segment growth.

The protective face mask market for ambulatory surgical centers (ASC) segment is expected to reach USD 1.9 billion by 2027 owing to the growing number of patients visiting ambulatory surgical centers for surgeries. Also, presence of advanced facilities in ambulatory surgical centers coupled with single day cardiovascular surgery will increase the patient preference. Thus, growing number of surgeries in ASCs will boost the adoption of face masks and fuel the market value.

Asia Pacific protective face mask market size was USD 10 billion in 2020 led by the mass manufacturing operations in South-East Asian countries such as India and China. Moreover, high usage of face masks in Japan and China to reduce allergies due to pollution will further impel the market demand. Additionally, rising number of infectious diseases coupled with usage of protective face masks to combat the spread of virus will foster the acceptance rate and spur the industry growth.

Request for customization of this research report @

https://www.gminsights.com/roc/4639

Few notable companies operating in the market include 3M, Honeywell, Henry Schein, BSN Medical, Hygeco Medical, Cardinal Health, Coltene, CrossTex, Dentsply Sirona, and Moldex. The manufacturers are focusing on increasing production to cater to the exponential increase in product demand.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3 Protective Face Mask Market Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Industry landscape, 2016 – 2027

3.3 Industry impact forces

3.3.1 Growth drivers

3.3.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.4 Growth potential analysis

3.4.1 By product

3.4.2 By end-use

3.5 COVID-19 impact analysis

3.6 Porter’s analysis

3.7 Competitive landscape, 2019

3.7.1 Competitive matrix

3.8 PESTEL analysis

Browse Complete Table of Contents (ToC) @

https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/protective-face-masks-market

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.