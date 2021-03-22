Worldwide Biopsy Devices Industry to 2026 - Players Include Argon Medical Devices, B. Braun Melsungen & Boston Scientific Among Others

Dublin, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biopsy Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global biopsy devices market reached a value of US$ 2.12 Billion in 2020. Biopsy devices refer to various equipment that are used for surgical extraction of tissues from an organ. They are utilized by surgeons, radiologists, cardiologists and other medical practitioners to diagnose the presence or extent of diseases that are cancerous or inflammatory in nature. Equipment such as aspiration needles, forceps and localization wires are some of the commonly used biopsy devices. These devices are used in MRI-guided, needle-based, core and vacuum-assisted biopsies of body parts, including the liver, lungs, kidneys and breasts. They find extensive applications across numerous healthcare institutions, such as medical clinics, diagnostic centres and hospitals.



The rising instances of chronic medical ailments, especially breast cancer, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, rising consumer awareness regarding the availability of diagnostic and screening procedures for chronic diseases is boosting the demand for integrated technologies such as stereotactic-guided biopsies. There is also a growing preference for minimally invasive (MI) biopsy procedures among patients across the globe. For instance, the MI breast biopsy technique (MIBT) eliminates the need for surgery for cancer diagnosis while preserving healthy tissues from damage caused by radiation. Additionally, various technological advancements, including the development of vacuum-assisted guns and smart biopsy systems that aid in distinguishing healthy cells from tumorous ones, are also favoring the market growth. Other factors, including the rapidly growing geriatric population, increasing healthcare expenditure and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are projected to drive the market in the coming years. Looking forward, the publisher expects the biopsy devices market to reach a value of US$ 2.87 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.12% during 2021-2026.



Breakup by Procedure Type:

Surgical Biopsy

Needle Biopsy

Breakup by Product:

Biopsy Guidance Systems

Needle Based Biopsy Guns

Biopsy Needles

Biopsy Forceps

Others

Breakup by Application:

Breast Biopsy

Lung Biopsy

Colorectal Biopsy

Prostate Biopsy

Others

Breakup by Guidance Technique:

Ultrasound Guided Biopsy

Stereotactic Guided Biopsy

MRI Guided Biopsy

Others

Breakup by End-User:

Hospitals and Clinics

Academic and Research Institutes

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Argon Medical Devices Inc., B. Braun Melsungen, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cardinal Health Inc., Cook Group Incorporated, Danaher Corporation, Hologic Inc., Medtronic Inc., etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global biopsy devices market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global biopsy devices market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the procedural type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the guidance technique?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global biopsy devices market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Biopsy Devices Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID 19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Procedure Type

6.1 Surgical Biopsy

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Needle Biopsy

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Product

7.1 Biopsy Guidance Systems

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Needle Based Biopsy Guns

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Biopsy Needles

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Biopsy Foreceps

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Breast Biopsy

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Lung Biopsy

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Colorectal Biopsy

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Prostate Biopsy

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Guidance Technique

9.1 Ultrasound-guided Biopsy

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Stereotactic-guided Biopsy

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 MRI-guided Biopsy

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Others

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by End User

10.1 Hospitals and Clinics

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Academic and Research Institutes

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Others

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast



11 Market Breakup by Region

11.1 North America

11.1.1 United States

11.1.1.1 Market Trends

11.1.1.2 Market Forecast

11.1.2 Canada

11.1.2.1 Market Trends

11.1.2.2 Market Forecast

11.2 Asia Pacific

11.2.1 China

11.2.1.1 Market Trends

11.2.1.2 Market Forecast

11.2.2 Japan

11.2.2.1 Market Trends

11.2.2.2 Market Forecast

11.2.3 India

11.2.3.1 Market Trends

11.2.3.2 Market Forecast

11.2.4 South Korea

11.2.4.1 Market Trends

11.2.4.2 Market Forecast

11.2.5 Australia

11.2.5.1 Market Trends

11.2.5.2 Market Forecast

11.2.6 Indonesia

11.2.6.1 Market Trends

11.2.6.2 Market Forecast

11.2.7 Others

11.2.7.1 Market Trends

11.2.7.2 Market Forecast

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.1.1 Market Trends

11.3.1.2 Market Forecast

11.3.2 France

11.3.2.1 Market Trends

11.3.2.2 Market Forecast

11.3.3 United Kingdom

11.3.3.1 Market Trends

11.3.3.2 Market Forecast

11.3.4 Italy

11.3.4.1 Market Trends

11.3.4.2 Market Forecast

11.3.5 Spain

11.3.5.1 Market Trends

11.3.5.2 Market Forecast

11.3.6 Russia

11.3.6.1 Market Trends

11.3.6.2 Market Forecast

11.3.7 Others

11.3.7.1 Market Trends

11.3.7.2 Market Forecast

11.4 Latin America

11.4.1 Brazil

11.4.1.1 Market Trends

11.4.1.2 Market Forecast

11.4.2 Mexico

11.4.2.1 Market Trends

11.4.2.2 Market Forecast

11.4.3 Others

11.4.3.1 Market Trends

11.4.3.2 Market Forecast

11.5 Middle East and Africa

11.5.1 Market Trends

11.5.2 Market Breakup by Country

11.5.3 Market Forecast



12 SWOT Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Strengths

12.3 Weaknesses

12.4 Opportunities

12.5 Threats



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14.1 Overview

14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

14.4 Degree of Competition

14.5 Threat of New Entrants

14.6 Threat of Substitutes



15 Price Indicators



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profiles of Key Players

16.3.1 Argon Medical Devices Inc.

16.3.1.1 Company Overview

16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.2 B. Braun Melsungen

16.3.2.1 Company Overview

16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.2.3 Financials

16.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.3 Becton, Dickinson and Company

16.3.3.1 Company Overview

16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.3.3 Financials

16.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.4 Boston Scientific Corporation

16.3.4.1 Company Overview

16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.4.3 Financials

16.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.5 Cardinal Health Inc.

16.3.5.1 Company Overview

16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.5.3 Financials

16.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.6 Cook Group Incorporated

16.3.6.1 Company Overview

16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.7 Danaher Corporation

16.3.7.1 Company Overview

16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.7.3 Financials

16.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.8 Hologic, Inc.

16.3.8.1 Company Overview

16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.8.3 Financials

16.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.9 Medtronic, Inc.

16.3.9.1 Company Overview

16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.9.3 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cajmsj