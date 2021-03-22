Global Sugar and Confectionery Products Market Report (2021 to 2030) - COVID-19 Impact and Recovery

Dublin, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sugar And Confectionery Products Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global sugar and confectionery product market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

The global sugar and confectionery products market is expected to grow from $341.62 billion in 2020 to $360.11 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $475.65 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.



Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Description:



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the sugar and confectionery product? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Sugar And Confectionery Product market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider sugar and confectionery product market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The sugar and confectionery product market section of the report gives context. It compares the sugar and confectionery product market with other segments of the bakery & confectionary market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, sugar and confectionery product indicators comparison.

Major companies in the sugar and confectionery products market include Cargill; Tereos; Nordzucker Group AG; E.I.D Parry Limited and Sudzucker.



The sugar and confectionery products market consists of sales of sugar and confectionery products by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce sugar and confectionery products. The companies in the sugar and confectionery products industry process agricultural inputs such as sugarcane, beet and cacao into sugar and confectionery products such as chocolate, and package and distribute them through various distribution channels to both individual customers and commercial establishments. The sugar and confectionery products market is segmented into sugar and confectionery products.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global sugar and confectionery products market, accounting for 48% of the market in 2020. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 18% of the global sugar and confectionery products market. Africa was the smallest region in the global sugar and confectionery products market.



Confectionery manufactures are adding naturally occurring herbs and spices flavor in confectionery market. Innovation has been key to the development of the confectionery market. According to the United States, Food and Drug Administration the term natural flavor or natural flavoring means the essential oil, oleoresin, essence or extractive, protein hydrolysate, distillate, or any product of roasting, heating or enzymolysis, which contains the flavoring constituents derived from a spice, fruit or fruit juice, vegetable or vegetable juice, etc. Using herbs and spices give manufacturer give innovation of new and unique taste profiles. For instance, Salt works uses herbs and spices such as espresso, vintage merlot, roasted garlic, rosemary, black truffle, thai ginger, ghost pepper, lime, chipotle, jalapeno, habanero and srircha.



The outbreak of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has acted as a massive restraint on the sugar and confectionery product manufacturing market in 2020 as supply chains were disrupted due to trade restrictions and consumption declined due to lockdowns imposed by governments globally. COVID 19 is an infectious disease with flu-like symptoms including fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing. The virus was first identified in 2019 in Wuhan, Hubei province of the People's Republic of China and spread globally including Western Europe, North America and Asia. Food and beverage manufacturers depend on supply of raw materials from domestic and international suppliers. As many governments restricted the movement of goods across countries and locally, manufacturers had to halt production due to lack of raw materials. Also, restrictions on trade of non-essential goods and fear of contamination through manufacturing facilities contributed to the decline. The outbreak is expected to continue to have a negative impact on businesses throughout 2020 and into 2021. However, it is expected that the sugar and confectionery product manufacturing market will recover from the shock across the forecast period as it is a 'black swan' event and not related to ongoing or fundamental weaknesses in the market or the global economy.



The sugar and confectionery product manufacturing market growth is aided by stable economic growth forecasted in many developed and developing countries. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts that the global GDP growth will be 3.3% in 2020 and 3.4% in 2021. Recovering commodity prices, after a significant decline in the historic period is further expected to aid the market growth. Developed economies are also expected to register stable growth during the forecast period. Additionally, emerging markets are expected to continue to grow slightly faster than the developed markets in the forecast period. Stable economic growth is expected to increase investments in the end user markets, thereby driving the market during forecast period.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Sugar And Confectionery Products Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Sugar And Confectionery Products Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Sugar And Confectionery Products Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Sugar And Confectionery Products Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Sugar And Confectionery Products Market Trends And Strategies



8. Impact Of COVID-19 On Sugar And Confectionery Products



9. Sugar And Confectionery Products Market Size And Growth

9.1. Market Size

9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.2.2. Restraints On The Market

9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.3.2. Restraints On The Market



10. Sugar And Confectionery Products Market Regional Analysis

10.1. Global Sugar And Confectionery Products Market, 2020, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

10.2. Global Sugar And Confectionery Products Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

10.3. Global Sugar And Confectionery Products Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region

11. Sugar And Confectionery Products Market Segmentation

11.1. Global Sugar And Confectionery Products Market, Segmentation By Type

11.2. Global Sugar And Confectionery Products Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel

12. Sugar And Confectionery Products Market Segments

12.1. Global Sugar Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)

12.2. Global Confectionery Product Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Chocolate Confectionery; Sugar Confectionery; Gum Confectionery



13. Sugar And Confectionery Products Market Metrics

13.1. Sugar And Confectionery Products Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2025, Global

13.2. Per Capita Average Sugar And Confectionery Products Market Expenditure, 2015-2025, Global

14. Asia-Pacific Sugar And Confectionery Products Market

15. Western Europe Sugar And Confectionery Products Market

16. Eastern Europe Sugar And Confectionery Products Market

17. North America Sugar And Confectionery Products Market

18. South America Sugar And Confectionery Products Market

19. Middle East Sugar And Confectionery Products Market

20. Africa Sugar And Confectionery Products Market

21. Sugar And Confectionery Products Market Competitive Landscape

21.1. Competitive Market Overview

21.2. Market Shares

21.3. Company Profiles

21.3.1. Cargill

21.3.1.1. Company Overview

21.3.1.2. Products And Services

21.3.1.3. Strategy

21.3.1.4. Financial Performance

21.3.2. Tereos

21.3.2.1. Company Overview

21.3.2.2. Products And Services

21.3.2.3. Strategy

21.3.2.4. Financial Performance

21.3.3. Nordzucker Group AG

21.3.3.1. Company Overview

21.3.3.2. Products And Services

21.3.3.3. Strategy

21.3.3.4. Financial Performance

21.3.4. E.I.D Parry Limited

21.3.4.1. Company Overview

21.3.4.2. Products And Services

21.3.4.3. Strategy

21.3.4.4. Financial Performance

21.3.5. Sudzucker

21.3.5.1. Company Overview

21.3.5.2. Products And Services

21.3.5.3. Strategy

21.3.5.4. Financial Performance



22. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Sugar And Confectionery Products Market



23. Market Background: Bakery & Confectionary Market

23.1. Bakery & Confectionary Market Characteristics

23.2. Bakery & Confectionary Market Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F Growth, By Segment, Value ($ Billion), Global

23.3. Global Bakery & Confectionary Market, 2020, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

23.4. Global Bakery & Confectionary Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

23.5. Global Bakery & Confectionary Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Segmentation By Type, Value ($ Billion)



24. Recommendations

24.1. Global Sugar And Confectionery Products Market In 2025- Growth Countries

24.2. Global Sugar And Confectionery Products Market In 2025- Growth Segments

24.3. Global Sugar And Confectionery Products Market In 2025- Growth Strategies



25. Appendix

25.1. NAICS Definitions Of Industry Covered In This Report

25.2. Abbreviations

25.3. Currencies

25.4. Research Inquiries

25.5. About the Publisher



26. Copyright And Disclaimer



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/crj63s