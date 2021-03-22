The Global Professional Skincare Market is expected to grow by $ 4.65 bn during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period

New York, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Professional Skincare Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03170231/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on professional skincare market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the product innovation and product line extension leading to product premiumization and growing concern of skin-related problems. In addition, product innovation and product line extension leading to product premiumization is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The professional skincare market analysis includes product segment, distribution channel segment and geographical landscapes.



The professional skincare market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Anti-aging products

• Pigmentation products

• Dehydration products

• Acne control products

• Others



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increased demand for multifunctional products as one of the prime reasons driving the professional skincare market growth during the next few years.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading professional skincare market vendors that include Beiersdorf AG, Clarins Sdn Bhd, Coty Inc., Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Avon Co., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter & Gamble Co., and Unilever Group. Also, the professional skincare market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.

