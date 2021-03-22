Global Fast Food Market (2021 to 2027) - Size, Share, COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Forecasts

Dublin, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2021 Fast food Market - Size, Share, COVID Impact Analysis and Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides comprehensive research with in-depth data and contemporary analysis of Fast food Market at a global, regional and key country level, split by different sub-segments of the industry.



Fast food Market is quickly reaching its pre-COVID levels and a healthy growth rate is expected over the forecast period driven by the V-shaped recovery in most of the developing nations.



Key strategies of companies operating in Fast food Market Industry are identified as showcasing their contactless manufacturing and delivery methods, highlighting USP statements, focus on product packaging, and increased the presence of products on online platforms.



The food industry is set to experience a few changes in 2021 due to the increased consciousness of consumers in selecting food. This inclination towards sustainable, regenerative, plant-based food and demand for foods and beverages with immunity-boosting ingredients is driving the demand for these products and their constituents. Do It Yourself (DIY) trend has seen huge momentum during Corona times and is expected to continue in 2021.



Considering the rapidly changing market landscape, companies are changing their perspectives on expanding beyond traditional markets. In addition to focusing on widening applications, introducing new product portfolios, most food and beverage companies are planning to capture domestic and international markets.



Fast pace recovery of developing economies leading to increased disposable income will support the Fast food Market demand between 2021 and 2027.



Lockdowns across the globe in 2020 and continuing restrictions in 2021 disrupted the supply chain posing challenges for manufactures in the Fast food Market. Intense competition, pricing issues, and shifting consumer preferences will continue to put pressure on vendors' profit margins.



The report presents growth projections in the Fast food Market between 2021 and 2027 for companies operating across different types, applications, and end-user verticals.



Short-term and long-term trends affecting the market landscape are included in the research. Further, market drivers, restraints, and potential opportunities are also provided in the report.



The Fast food report computes the 2020 market value in revenue terms based on the average Fast food prices and sales/revenue models of key companies operating in the Fast food Market Industry. The study forecasts the market size to 2027 for different types of Fast food and provides respective market share and growth rates.



The study discusses technological innovations and the potential shift in demand among various products in the Fast food Market, over the forecast period. The leading five companies in the Fast food Market Industry together with their products, key strategies, and comparisons are provided.



The Fast food Market size, share, and outlook across different types and applications are provided at geographic levels of North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East Africa, South and Central America. Further, country-level Fast food Market value is also provided.



All recent developments in Fast food Market Industry including mergers, acquisitions, contract awards, licenses, product launches, and expansion plans are included in the report.

Base Year - 2020; Forecast period: 2021 - 2027

Publication frequency - Every six months

Research Methodology - Data triangulation with top-down and Bottom-up approach are used for market size

Scope of the Report

Global Fast food Market Industry size, 2020-2027

Market trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Porter's Five forces analysis

Types of Fast food, 2020-2027

Fast food applications and end-user verticals market size, 2020-2027

Fast food Market size across countries, 2020-2027

5 leading companies in the industry - overview, key strategies, financials, and products

Latest market news and developments

Key Topics Covered:



1. Table of Contents

2. Fast food Market Latest Trends, Drivers and Challenges, 2020 -2027

2.1 Fast food Market Overview

2.2 Post COVID Strategies of Leading Fast food Companies

2.3 Fast food Market Insights, 2021-2027

2.3.1 Leading Fast food types, 2021-2027

2.3.2 Leading Fast food End-User industries, 2021-2027

2.3.3 Fast-Growing countries for Fast food sales, 2021-2027

2.4 Fast food Market Drivers and Restraints

2.4.1 Fast food Demand Drivers to 2027

2.4.2 Fast food Challenges to 2027

2.5 Fast food Market-Five Forces Analysis

2.5.1 Fast food Industry Attractiveness Index, 2020

2.5.2 Threat of New Entrants

2.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.5.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

2.5.6 Threat of Substitutes



3. Global Fast food Market Value, Market Share, and Forecast to 2027

3.1 Global Fast food Market Overview, 2020

3.2 Global Fast food Market Revenue and Forecast, 2021-2027 (US$ Million)

3.3 Global Fast food Market Size and Share Outlook by Type, 2021-2027

3.4 Global Fast food Market Size and Share Outlook by End-User, 2021-2027

3.5 Global Fast food Market Size and Share Outlook by Region, 2021-2027



4. Asia Pacific Fast food Market Value, Market Share and Forecast to 2027

4.1 Asia Pacific Fast food Market Overview, 2020

4.2 Asia Pacific Fast food Market Revenue and Forecast, 2021-2027 (US$ Million)

4.3 Asia Pacific Fast food Market Size and Share Outlook by Type, 2021-2027

4.4 Asia Pacific Fast food Market Size and Share Outlook by End-User, 2021-2027

4.5 Asia Pacific Fast food Market Size and Share Outlook by Country, 2021-2027

4.6 Key Companies in Asia Pacific Fast food Market



5. Europe Fast food Market Value, Market Share, and Forecast to 2027

5.1 Europe Fast food Market Overview, 2020

5.2 Europe Fast food Market Revenue and Forecast, 2021-2027 (US$ Million)

5.3 Europe Fast food Market Size and Share Outlook by Type, 2021-2027

5.4 Europe Fast food Market Size and Share Outlook by End-User, 2021-2027

5.5 Europe Fast food Market Size and Share Outlook by Country, 2021-2027

5.6 Key Companies in Europe Fast food Market



6. North America Fast food Market Value, Market Share and Forecast to 2027

6.1 North America Fast food Market Overview, 2020

6.2 North America Fast food Market Revenue and Forecast, 2021-2027 (US$ Million)

6.3 North America Fast food Market Size and Share Outlook by Type, 2021-2027

6.4 North America Fast food Market Size and Share Outlook by End-User, 2021-2027

6.5 North America Fast food Market Size and Share Outlook by Country, 2021-2027

6.6 Key Companies in North America Fast food Market



7. South and Central America Fast food Market Value, Market Share and Forecast to 2027

7.1 South and Central America Fast food Market Overview, 2020

7.2 South and Central America Fast food Market Revenue and Forecast, 2021-2027 (US$ Million)

7.3 South and Central America Fast food Market Size and Share Outlook by Type, 2021-2027

7.4 South and Central America Fast food Market Size and Share Outlook by End-User, 2021-2027

7.5 South and Central America Fast food Market Size and Share Outlook by Country, 2021-2027

7.6 Key Companies in South and Central America Fast food Market



8. Middle East Africa Fast food Market Value, Market Share and Forecast to 2027

8.1 Middle East Africa Fast food Market Overview, 2020

8.2 Middle East and Africa Fast food Market Revenue and Forecast, 2021-2027 (US$ Million)

8.3 Middle East Africa Fast food Market Size and Share Outlook by Type, 2021-2027

8.4 Middle East Africa Fast food Market Size and Share Outlook by End-User, 2021-2027

8.5 Middle East Africa Fast food Market Size and Share Outlook by Country, 2021-2027

8.6 Key Companies in Middle East Africa Fast food Market



9. Fast food Market Structure

9.1 Key Players

9.2 Fast food Companies - Key Strategies and Financial Analysis

9.2.1 Snapshot

9.2.2 Business Description

9.2.3 Products and Services

9.2.4 Financial Analysis



10. Fast food Industry Recent Developments



11 Appendix

11.1 Publisher Expertise

11.2 Research Methodology

11.3 Annual Subscription Plans

11.4 Contact Information



