Proactive news headlines including Elementos, Northern Minerals, Horizon Minerals and Queensland Pacific Metals

Sydney, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:﻿﻿



Elementos Ltd (ASX:ELT) (OTCMKTS:ELTLF) (FRA:9EM) has been as much as 45% higher to A$0.017 today after results from another two holes at the flagship Oropesa Tin Project in Spain confirmed zones of tin mineralisation up to 31.1 metres thick with assays of up to 12.9% tin. Click here

Northern Minerals Ltd (ASX:NTU) (OTCMKTS:NOURF) (FRA:NUN) has surpassed a new production milestone after producing 210,000 kilograms of heavy rare earth carbonate (REC) at the Browns Range Pilot Plant in northern Western Australia. Click here

Horizon Minerals Ltd (ASX:HRZ) has completed the acquisition of a 50% interest in the Penny’s Find Gold Project further enhancing its strong gold position near Kalgoorlie in Western Australian’s Goldfields. Click here

Queensland Pacific Metals Ltd (ASX:QPM) (FRA:4EA) has received firm commitments from institutional and sophisticated investors to raise $15 million in a strongly oversubscribed share placement which will enable the company to complete a definitive feasibility study (DFS) on the TECH Project in Queensland. Click here

Pantoro Ltd (ASX:PNR) has received additional broad, high-grade gold assay results from Green Lantern deposit at the 50%-owned Norseman Project which continue to expand the Scotia Mining Centre. Click here



YPB Group Limited (ASX:YPB) has developed an ‘evaporating tracer’ that can identify the presence of disinfectant on a surface for five hours after application. Click here



Fe Ltd (ASX:FEL) (FRA:B4T) has been granted a key environmental approval for its Wiluna West JWD Iron Ore Project in Western Australia as the project gets moves closer to the start of mining. Click here

Salt Lake Potash Ltd (ASX:SO4) (LON:SO4) (OTCMKTS:WHELF) (FRA:W1D) has started front-end process plant commissioning at its Lake Way Sulphate of Potash Project near Wiluna, Western Australia. Click here

Euro Manganese Inc’s (ASX:EMN) (CVE:EMN) (OTCMKTS:EROMF) (FRA:E06) private placement to raise gross proceeds of A$30 million (C$29 million) has received strong institutional participation and has been oversubscribed. Click here

