Insights on the Food and Beverages Coding and Marking Equipment Global Market to 2026 - by Product Type, Technology, Application and Region

The global food and beverages (F&B) coding and marking equipment market reached a value of US$ 1.91 Billion in 2020. In the food and beverage industry, coding and marking equipment are used for providing product-specific information. Common marking and coding formats include barcodes, QR codes and 2D codes, and include information about the product's price, manufacturing date, batch number, expiry date, shelf life, ingredients and industry certifications. Marking and coding can help in improving supply chain traceability and visibility of products. They also assist in building and maintaining brand image by assuring consumers of the authenticity and freshness of a product. Nowadays, vendors are utilizing marking and coding for tracking consumer habits and creating tailored marketing programs.



Global F&B Coding and Marking Equipment Market Drivers:



In recent years, the increasing number of counterfeit products has encouraged the governments of various nations to implement stringent regulations mandating F&B manufacturers to print detailed product information on the packaging. These regulations have created a positive impact on the demand for up-to-date coding and marking equipment in the industry. Moreover, a rise in health and safety concerns has encouraged consumers to look for products with regulatory certificates and traceability tags. Apart from this, the global F&B coding and marking equipment market has witnessed a series of technological advancements which have maximized efficiency and flexibility. For instance, manufacturers are introducing printers that recycle any unused ink to reduce waste and production costs. They are also developing equipment with lower replacement requirements to reduce downtime. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global food and beverages (F&B) coding and marking equipment market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.



Report Coverage:



Breakup by Product Type:

Primary Packaging Coding

Secondary Packaging Coding

Primary packaging coding currently accounts for the highest share.



Breakup by Technology:

Continuous Inkjet

Laser

Thermal Transfer Overprinting

Print and Apply Labeling Machine

Piezoelectric Inkjet

Valve Inkjet

Thermal Inkjet

Continuous inkjet currently represents the biggest segment.



Breakup by Application:

Food Industry

Beverage Industry

Regional Insights:

Europe

Asia Pacific

North America

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Competitive Landscape:



The global food and beverages (F&B) coding and marking equipment market consists of numerous small and large manufacturers. Some of the leading players operating in the market are:

Danaher

Domino

Hitachi

Diagraph

ID Technology

Superior Case Coding

Universal Labeling

SATO America

Durable Technologies

Jantech Marking Equipment

Brother Industries

Dover

Illinois Tool Works

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global food and beverage coding and marking equipment market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global food and beverage coding and marking equipment industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global food and beverage coding and marking equipment industry?

What is the breakup of the global food and beverage coding and marking equipment market on the basis of product type?

What is the breakup of the global food and beverage coding and marking equipment market on the basis of technology?

What is the breakup of the global food and beverage coding and marking equipment market on the basis of application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global food and beverage coding and marking equipment market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global food and beverage coding and marking equipment market?

What is the structure of the global food and beverage coding and marking equipment market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global food and beverage coding and marking equipment market?

How are food and beverage coding and marking equipment manufactured?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.3 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Food and Beverage Coding and Marking Equipment Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Product

5.5 Market Breakup by Technology

5.6 Market Breakup by Application

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Primary Packaging Coding

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Secondary Packaging Coding

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Technology

7.1 Continuous Inkjet

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Laser

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Thermal Transfer Overprinting

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Print and Apply Labeling Machine

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Piezoelectric Inkjet

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

7.6 Valve Inkjet

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast

7.7 Thermal Inkjet

7.7.1 Market Trends

7.7.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Food Industry

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Beverage Industry

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 Europe

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Asia Pacific

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 North America

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Middle East and Africa

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast



10 Global Food and Beverage Coding and Marking Equipment Industry: SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Global Food and Beverage Coding and Marking Equipment Industry: Value Chain Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Research and Development

11.3 Raw Material Procurement

11.4 Manufacturing

11.5 Marketing

11.6 Distribution

11.7 End-Use



12 Global Food and Beverage Coding and Marking Equipment Industry: Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Global Food and Beverage Coding and Marking Equipment Industry: Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Danaher

14.3.2 Domino

14.3.3 Hitachi

14.3.4 Diagraph

14.3.5 ID Technology

14.3.6 Superior Case Coding

14.3.7 Universal Labeling

14.3.8 SATO America

14.3.9 Durable Technologies

14.3.10 Jantech Marking Equipment

14.3.11 Brother Industries

14.3.12 Dover

14.3.13 Illinois Tool Works



