Global Smart Gas Meter Market (2021 to 2026) - Integration of Artificial Intelligence into Smart Gas Meter Operations Presents Opportunities

Dublin, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Gas Meter Market by technology (AMR and AMI), Type (Smart Ultrasonic Gas Meter and Smart Diaphragm Gas Meter), Component (Hardware and Software), End User (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smart gas meter market size is projected to grow from an estimated USD 2.0 billion in 2021 to USD 2.5 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2026.

The key drivers for the smart gas meter market include digitalization of distribution grids and optimization of network operations; asset management of advanced metering infrastructure (AMI); and increasing investment in smart grid technologies to measure and analyze data.

The automated meter reading (AMR) segment is expected to hold the largest share of the smart gas meter market, by technology, during the forecast period.

The automated meter reading (AMR) segment is estimated to lead the smart gas meter market during the forecast period. The market for smart gas meter is driven by the growing demand for cost-effective smart gas meters and the need for automated collection of meter readings without physical inspection. The Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the largest share of the smart gas meter market, followed by Europe because the increasing installation of smart gas meters in residential, commercial and industrial end-user sectors is expected to drive the market.

Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing market for smart gas meters.

The Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market for smart gas meters, followed by Europe. The region has been segmented, by country, into China, Japan, Malaysia, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, and the Rest of the Asia Pacific. China is the largest and fastest-growing market in the region. The country currently leads the table for new investments in smart grid technologies. China managed to become the major consumer of smart grid technology because of the massive transformation taking place in the country's energy landscape. The country's ambitious renewable energy program will generate a tremendous need for smart grid technologies. The requirement for the smart grid market is further supported by China's focus on embracing energy efficiency, thus, increasing demand for the smart gas meter market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

3.1 Scenario Analysis

3.1.1 Optimistic Scenario

3.1.2 Realistic Scenario

3.1.3 Pessimistic Scenario

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Smart Gas Meter Market

4.2 Smart Gas Meter Market, by Region

4.3 Asia-Pacific Smart Gas Meter Market, by End-user & Country

4.4 Smart Gas Meter Market, by Technology

4.5 Smart Gas Meter Market, by Component

4.6 Smart Gas Meter Market, by End-user

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 COVID-19 Health Assessment

5.3 Road to Recovery

5.4 COVID-19 Economic Assessment

5.5 Market Dynamics

5.5.1 Drivers

5.5.1.1 Digitalization of Distribution Grids and Optimization of Network Operations

5.5.1.2 Asset Management of Advanced Metering Infrastructure (Ami)

5.5.1.3 Increasing Investments in Smart Grid Technologies to Measure and Analyze Data

5.5.2 Restraints

5.5.2.1 Concerns Pertaining to Data Privacy & Security and Consumer Health

5.5.2.2 Requirement of High Upfront Cost for Smart Gas Infrastructure

5.5.3 Opportunities

5.5.3.1 Growing Emphasis on Smart Grid Initiatives and Modernization of Gas Networks

5.5.3.2 Integration of Artificial Intelligence (Ai) into Smart Gas Meter Operations

5.5.4 Challenges

5.5.4.1 Delayed Realization of Return on Investment (Roi) due to Complexity in Integration of Devices

5.5.4.2 Negative Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Smart Gas Meter Market

5.6 Trends

5.6.1 Revenue Shift & New Revenue Pockets for Smart Gas Meter Manufacturers

5.7 Market Map

5.8 Average Pricing of Smart Gas Meter

5.9 Trade Data Statistics

5.10 Value Chain Analysis

5.10.1 Hardware & Software Providers/Suppliers

5.10.2 Chipset & Communication Module

5.10.3 Manufacturers/Assemblers

5.10.4 Distributors and Buyers

5.10.5 End-users and Post-Sales Services

5.11 Technology Analysis

5.12 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

5.13 Smart Gas Meter: Patent Analysis

5.14 Case Study Analysis

5.15 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6 Impact of COVID-19 on Smart Gas Meter Market, Scenario Analysis, by Region

6.1 Scenario Analysis

6.1.1 Optimistic Scenario

6.1.2 Realistic Scenario

6.1.3 Pessimistic Scenario

7 Smart Gas Meter Market, by Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Smart Gas Meter Market

7.2 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (Ami)

7.2.1 Growing Need for Accurate Meter Reading and Increasing Spending on Smart Grid Projects are Driving Market Growth

7.3 Automated Meter Reading (AMR)

7.3.1 Increasing Demand for Cost-Effective Smart Gas Meters is Driving Market Growth

8 Smart Gas Meter Market, by Type

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Smart Gas Meter Market

8.2 Smart Ultrasonic Gas Meter

8.2.1 Growing Need for Compact-Sized and Durable Smart Gas Meters is Driving Market Growth

8.3 Smart Diaphragm Gas Meter

8.3.1 Increasing Number of Residential & Light Commercial Buildings is Driving Market Growth

8.3.2 Steel Case Diaphragm Gas Meter

8.3.3 Aluminium Case Diaphragm Gas Meter

9 Smart Gas Meter Market, by Component

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Smart Gas Meter Market

9.2 Hardware

9.2.1 Increasing Demand for Precise Smart Gas Meter Operations is Driving Market Growth

9.3 Software

9.3.1 Advancing Utility Operations and Growing Need for Smart Gas Meter Operational Management are Driving Market Growth

10 Smart Gas Meter Market, by End-user

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Smart Gas Meter Market

10.2 Residential

10.2.1 Increasing Focus on Energy Efficiency is Driving Market Growth

10.3 Commercial

10.3.1 Increasing Digitalization and Urbanization are Driving Market Growth

10.4 Industrial

10.4.1 Increasing Demand for Energy-Efficient Operations in Several Industries is Driving Market Growth

11 Smart Gas Meter Market, by Region

11.1 Introduction

11.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Smart Gas Meter Market

11.2 North America

11.3 South America

11.4 Europe

11.5 Asia-Pacific

11.6 Middle East & Africa

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Key Players Strategies

12.2 Share Analysis of Top 5 Players

12.3 Market Evaluation Framework

12.4 Revenue Analysis of Top 5 Market Players

12.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant

12.5.1 Star

12.5.2 Emerging Leader

12.5.3 Pervasive

12.5.4 Participant

12.6 Competitive Leadership Mapping of Start-Ups

12.6.1 Progressive Companies

12.6.2 Responsive Companies

12.6.3 Starting Blocks

12.6.4 Dynamic Companies

12.7 Competitive Scenario

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Major Players

13.1.1 Apator Group

13.1.2 Diehl Metering

13.1.3 Honeywell International

13.1.4 ITRON

13.1.5 Landis+Gyr

13.1.6 Sensus (Xylem)

13.1.7 EDMI

13.1.8 Chongqing Shancheng Gas Equipment

13.1.9 Dandong Dongfa (Group)

13.1.10 Raychem RPG

13.1.11 Chint

13.1.12 Zenner

13.1.13 Master Meter

13.1.14 Aclara Technologies

13.1.15 Wasion Group

13.1.16 Aichi Tokei Denki

13.1.17 Pietro Fiorentini

13.1.18 Secure Meters

13.1.19 Fujitsu

13.2 Startup/SME Players

13.2.1 Sagemcom

13.2.2 Adya Smart Metering

13.2.3 Ultan Technologies

13.2.4 Powercom

13.2.5 Discovergy GmbH

13.2.6 SNS Technosys

14 Appendix

14.1 Insights of Industry Experts

14.2 Discussion Guide

14.3 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal

14.4 Available Customizations

