Adhesion Barrier Market by Product, Type and Application - Global Forecast to 2025

The "Adhesion Barrier Market by Product (Regenerated Cellulose, Hyaluronic Acid, Polyethylene Glycol, Fibrin, Collagen & Protein), Type (Film, Gel, Liquid), Application (Abdominal, Orthopedic, Cardiovascular, Gynecological Surgery) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The adhesion barriers market is projected to reach USD 769.6 million by 2025 from USD 529.2 million in 2020, at a CAGR 7.8% during the forecast period.

The increasing volume of surgeries and sports-related injuries, rising geriatric population, and the increasing awareness about adhesion formation and adhesion-related diseases are the major factors driving the growth of this market.

The synthetic adhesion barrier market is projected to witness the highest growth in the adhesion barriers market, by type of products, during the forecast period.

Based on products, the adhesion barriers market is further segmented into synthetic and natural adhesion barriers. Synthetic adhesion barriers are further classified into hyaluronic acid, regenerated cellulose, polyethylene glycol (PEG), and other synthetic adhesion barriers. The hyaluronic acid-based adhesion barriers segment accounted for the largest share of the synthetic adhesion barriers market. Growth in this segment is driven by the growing preference for hyaluronic acid-based adhesion barriers among surgeons.

Gynaecological surgeries are the largest application segment of the adhesion barrier market.

Based on applications, gynecological surgeries held the largest share of the adhesion barriers market in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to factors such as the higher risk of post-surgical adhesion formation in gynecological surgeries, the growing volume of gynecological surgeries, and the availability of several commercialized adhesion barrier products for gynecological surgeries.

Asia Pacific market to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

On the basis of region, the adhesion barriers market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. Factors such as the rapidly increasing geriatric population, the epidemiological shift from infectious to chronic diseases, and rising medical tourism is expected to drive the growth of this market in the APAC region. Owing to this, the APAC region is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Adhesion Barriers Market Overview

4.2 Asia-Pacific: Adhesion Barriers Market, by Product and Country (2019)

4.3 Adhesion Barriers Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

4.4 Regional Mix: Adhesion Barriers Market (2020?2025)

4.5 Adhesion Barriers Market: Developing Vs. Developed Markets

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics: Impact Analysis

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Geriatric Population

5.2.1.2 Increase in the Volume of Surgeries and Sports-Related Injuries

5.2.1.3 Increasing Awareness About the Medical Implications of Adhesions

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Reluctance of Surgeons to Use Adhesion Barriers

5.2.2.2 Product Recalls

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Untapped Emerging Markets

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Stringent Regulations Resulting in Limited Technological Innovations

5.3 Connected and Adjacent Markets

6 Industry Insights

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Industry Trends

6.2.1 Rising Focus on Gel-Form Adhesion Barriers for Surgeries

6.3 Strategic Benchmarking

6.4 Clinical Trial Assessment

6.5 Parent Market Analysis

6.6 COVID-19 Impact on the Adhesion Barriers Market

6.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.7.1 Threat of New Entrants

6.7.2 Threat of Substitutes

6.7.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.7.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

7 Adhesion Barriers Market, by Product

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Synthetic Adhesion Barriers

7.2.1 Hyaluronic Acid

7.2.1.1 Preference for Hyaluronic Acid is High Among Surgeons Owing to Its Biocompatibility & Bioresorbable Properties

7.2.2 Regenerated Cellulose

7.2.2.1 Regenerated Cellulose is Used in Gynecological Surgeries

7.2.3 Polyethylene Glycol

7.2.3.1 Peg is Commonly Used in Abdominal and Peritoneal Surgeries

7.2.4 Other Synthetic Adhesion Barriers

7.3 Natural Adhesion Barriers

7.3.1 Collagen & Protein

7.3.1.1 Collagen & Protein Accounted for the Largest Share of the Natural Adhesion Barriers Market

7.3.2 Fibrin

7.3.2.1 Limited Clinical Evidence Restraining the Uptake of These Natural Adhesion Barriers

8 Adhesion Barriers Market, by Formulation

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Film Formulations

8.2.1 Film Formulations Accounted for the Largest Share of the Market

8.3 Liquid Formulations

8.3.1 Liquid Formulations are Widely Used in Gynecological, Pelvic, and Abdominal Surgeries

8.4 Gel Formulations

8.4.1 Preference for Gel-Based Formulations is Growing Among End-users

9 Adhesion Barriers Market, by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Gynecological Surgeries

9.2.1 Rising Incidence of Pelvic and Uterine Cancer to Drive the Demand for Adhesion Barriers in Gynecological Surgeries

9.3 General/Abdominal Surgeries

9.3.1 Adhesions are a Common Complication and Occur in 55-60% of All Abdominal Surgeries

9.4 Cardiovascular Surgeries

9.4.1 Adhesion Barriers are Used to Prevent Postoperative Complications in Cardiovascular Surgeries

9.5 Orthopedic Surgeries

9.5.1 Growing Number of Sports-Related Injuries to Drive the Demand for Adhesion Barriers in Orthopedic Surgeries

9.6 Neurological Surgeries

9.6.1 Gel Formulations are the Most Widely Used Adhesion Barriers in Neurological Surgeries

9.7 Reconstructive Surgeries

9.7.1 Health Insurance Policies for Cosmetic Surgery Procedures to Aid in the Increased Use of Adhesion Barriers

9.8 Urological Surgeries

9.8.1 High Incidence of Postoperative Adhesion Formation After Open Urological Surgeries in More Than Half of the Total Cases

9.9 Other Surgeries

10 Adhesion Barriers Market, by Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Regulatory Analysis

10.3 North America

10.4 Europe

10.5 Asia-Pacific

10.6 Latin America

10.7 Middle East

10.8 Africa

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Market Evaluation Framework

11.3 Geographic Reach of the Top Players (2019)

11.4 R&D Expenditure of the Top Players Operating in the Adhesion Barriers Market

11.5 Revenue Share Analysis (2015-2019)

11.6 Market Share Analysis (2019)

11.7 Company Evaluation Matrix

11.7.1 Stars

11.7.2 Emerging Leaders

11.7.3 Pervasive Players

11.7.4 Participants

11.8 Competitive Situation & Trends

11.8.1 Acquisitions

11.8.2 Product Launches

11.8.3 Regulatory Approvals

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Baxter International

12.2 Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon, Inc.)

12.3 Becton, Dickinson and Company

12.4 Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation

12.5 Anika Therapeutics

12.6 Atrium Medical Corporation (A Part of Getinge Group)

12.7 Terumo Corporation

12.8 Fziomed

12.9 Mast Biosurgery

12.10 Innocoll Holdings

12.11 Betatech Medical

12.12 Cormatrix Cardiovascular, Inc.

12.13 Bioscompass

12.14 W.L. Gore & Associates

12.15 Allosource, Inc.

12.16 Other Players with Adhesion Barrier Products in the Pipeline

12.16.1 Xlynk Surgical

12.16.2 Luna Innovations

12.16.3 Actamax Surgical Material, LLC

12.16.4 Arc Medical Devices, Inc.

12.16.5 CG Bio Inc.

13 Appendix

13.1 Discussion Guide

13.2 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal

13.3 Available Customizations

