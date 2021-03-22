No. 10 Share trading in Solar A/S

English Danish

In accordance with article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, Solar is required to report share trading in Solar A/S of members of the Board of Directors, members of the Executive Board and related parties. The information in the below statements is based on reports from the above-mentioned persons to Solar.

Name: Michael Troensegaard Andersen Reason: Board member Securities ID: DK0010274844 Solar B Transaction type: Purchase of shares Transaction place: Nasdaq Copenhagen Transaction date: 22 March 2021 Transaction volume: 510 shares Market price in DKK: 248,370.00

Contacts

IR Director, Dennis Callesen - tel. +45 29 92 18 11

Attachments