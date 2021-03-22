No. 10 Share trading in Solar A/S

In accordance with article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, Solar is required to report share trading in Solar A/S of members of the Board of Directors, members of the Executive Board and related parties. The information in the below statements is based on reports from the above-mentioned persons to Solar.

Name:Michael Troensegaard Andersen
Reason:Board member
Securities ID:DK0010274844 Solar B
Transaction type:Purchase of shares
Transaction place:Nasdaq Copenhagen
Transaction date:22 March 2021
Transaction volume:510 shares
Market price in DKK:248,370.00

