TAOP Signs Strategic Cooperation Agreement with BitFuFu

SHENZHEN, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP, the “Company”), a provider of Internet-based smart display screens, and a new-media ecosystem that enables targeted advertising and online retail, announces today that it has entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with BitFuFu.com (“BitFuFu”).



Pursuant to the strategic collaboration agreement, both parties will leverage their respective advantages to focus on blockchain based cloud computing field to carry out all-round and multi-level cooperation on a global scale. TAOP will purchase blockchain cloud computing service with a total value of $10 million from BitFuFu within three years. The first batch of $1 million service subscription agreement was signed simultaneously with the strategic cooperation agreement. The first batch service period is from March 18, 2021 to March 13, 2022.

Antminer, a cryptocurrency mining machine brand by Bitmain Technologies Ltd. (“Bitmain”) with the world's largest market share, is a strategic partner of Bitfufu, and holds patents in mainland China. Bitmain is a company headquartered in Beijing, China that designs application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) chips for bitcoin mining. By purchasing the blockchain cloud computing service, TAOP will be able to start Bitcoin mining through Antminer, which is expected to bring direct revenues for the Company. Choosing this high-quality brand of mining machine will not only ensure continuous revenues for TAOP, but also ensure a safer and more scalable platform to achieve healthy business operations and rapid growth.

“The strategic cooperation with BitFuFu marks the official launch of the Company's blockchain and digital asset business,” said Mr. Jianghuai Lin, the Chairman and CEO of TAOP. “In the future, TAOP and BitFuFu will leverage respective resources to jointly promote the development of blockchain technology and digital currency business.”

About BitFuFu

BitFuFu, a standard hashrate platform, is the only designated partner of Bitmain in Mainland China. BitFuFu has established in-depth cooperation in miners, mining farms, and mining pools with Bitmain. As a physical mine sharing platform, BitFuFu offers hashrate (from self-built mines and partner mines) rental services to its clients, so the clients can mine with ease. The miners are placed in professional miner operation sites. A specialized enterprise-level team will search for low-cost energy, and manage and operate the miners, so the clients can just enjoy their daily mining outputs.

BitFuFu also includes numerous large-scale hashrate suppliers that have been carefully selected and authorized by the platform. BitFuFu strives to build the Tmall of the cloud hashrate industry and offer our clients an open, fair, translucent, and real mining service. Through the centralized purchasing and joint-cooperation mechanism, the platform can greatly lower its mining cost. Also, the platform is connected to quality suppliers from around the world. With transparent price comparison and decentralization, the platform can maximize the profit of the intermediate link released to its clients, offering its clients a more cost-effective mining service.

About Taoping Inc.

Taoping Inc. (TAOP), is a leading provider of smart display terminals and solutions for targeted advertising and online retails. The Company provides the integrated end-to-end digital advertising solutions enabling customers to distribute and manage ads on cloud-based ad display screens. Connecting owners of Taoping screens, advertisers and consumers, it builds up a resource sharing "Smart IoT Screen Network- Taoping App - Taoping Go (e-Store)" media ecosystem to ultimately achieve the mission "our technology makes advertising and branding affordable and effective for everyone." To learn more, please visit http://www.taop.com/ .

