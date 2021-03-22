OPTIZMO™ Releases Annual Opt-Out Infographic for 2020

AUSTIN, Texas, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPTIZMO Technologies, the industry leader in email suppression list management, is pleased to announce the release of its annual Email Opt-Out Infographic, updated with data from 2020.



Since 2018, OPTIZMO has been publishing research on global email opt-out behavior, based on the hundreds of millions of opt-outs processed by the company’s platform. The infographics have focused largely on three key pieces of data around these opt-out requests:

WHERE - a look at the geographic information related to opt-out requests

WHEN - a deep dive into the day of the week and time of day when opt-out requests are submitted

WHAT - depicting device and software data related to opt-out requests

OPTIZMO is uniquely positioned to analyze this data and publish these infographics, due to its position as the industry leader in delivering solutions around the collection, processing, storage, and distribution of email suppression files and opt-out requests. The company processes hundreds of millions of email opt-out requests every year, providing it with insights into these requests at a macro level.

While previously published Opt-Out Infographics showed various trends and changes year-over-year with regard to consumer opt-out behavior, 2020 represented an unprecedented year with consumers’ daily lives being impacted like never before. The company was intrigued to look at the data from 2020 and compare it to trends from the prior years, to determine if opt-out behavior changed in dramatic or smaller ways.

“With the unprecedented impacts on daily life that we all experienced in 2020, we were very interested to see if there would be noticeable changes in the ways people interacted with their email inboxes and how they chose to opt-out from email communications that weren’t relevant to them. The data did indeed show a variety of changes, some large and some smaller. It will be fascinating to watch the data in 2021 to see if some of these changes in behavior will shift back toward pre-2020 trends or if they end up being more permanent going forward,” said Tom Wozniak, Executive Director of Marketing at OPTIZMO.

The 2020 Email Opt-Out Infographic is available for download on the OPTIZMO website at - https://www.optizmo.com/blog/2020-email-opt-out-infographic/

Since its founding in 2009, OPTIZMO has delivered industry-leading compliance solutions for companies involved in email and SMS marketing. The company supports clients around the world, in their compliance initiatives working with various sets of rules and regulations impacting their marketing programs. OPTIZMO is also a recognized thought-leader in the industry, regularly publishing authoritative content and speaking at various industry events.

