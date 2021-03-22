Reneo Pharmaceuticals Appoints Vineet R. Jindal as Chief Financial Officer

SAN DIEGO, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases, today announced the appointment of Vineet R. Jindal as the company’s Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Jindal brings over 20 years of strategic finance, business development, and biotechnology industry experience to Reneo. Mr. Jindal will report to Gregory J. Flesher, President and Chief Executive Officer of Reneo.



“We are very pleased to welcome Vinny to the Reneo team,” said Mr. Flesher. “Vinny is an accomplished financial executive with strong healthcare industry relationships and a proven track record. Vinny also brings a strong entrepreneurial perspective, as well as deep experience in strategic market analysis. We look forward to working with him as we continue to advance Reneo.”

“I am thrilled to join the extraordinary team at Reneo,” said Mr. Jindal. “Reneo’s lead development candidate, REN001, has the potential to benefit patients with genetic mitochondrial myopathies, a group of rare diseases with few or no effective treatment options. I look forward to helping the team advance Reneo through its next critical steps and growing our business.”

Before joining Reneo, Mr. Jindal served as the Vice President of Strategy and the Vice President of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations at Reata Pharmaceuticals. In these roles, he oversaw the Business Development, Competitive Intelligence, Corporate Communications, and Investor Relations functions at Reata, and played a key role in the company’s strategic financings. Prior to his time at Reata, Mr. Jindal was the Entrepreneur-In-Residence at the University of Texas, Southwestern, and was the founder of several startup companies, including an investor networking platform and a life sciences business consultancy firm. Previously, Mr. Jindal was a Managing Director and Head of Healthcare Equity Research at ThinkEquity and served as the Vice President of Biotechnology Equity Research at Wedbush Morgan Securities. He was also a biotechnology and specialty pharmaceuticals research analyst at Origin Capital Management and Lehman Brothers. Mr. Jindal earned his M.S. in Pharmacology from the Weill Medical College of Cornell University, an M.S. in Endocrinology, and a B.A. in Integrative Biology from the University of California, Berkeley.

About REN001

REN001 is an oral selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta (PPARδ) agonist currently in clinical development for three rare genetic mitochondrial diseases that typically present with myopathy and have high unmet medical needs: primary mitochondrial myopathies (PMM), long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders (LC-FAOD), and glycogen storage disease type V (McArdle disease). For more information on REN001 clinical trials, please see clinicaltrials.gov.

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Reneo is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases, which are often associated with the inability of mitochondria to produce adenosine triphosphate (ATP). Reneo is developing REN001 to modulate genes critical to metabolism and generation of ATP, which is the primary source of energy for cellular processes. REN001 has been shown to increase transcription of genes involved in mitochondrial function and increase fatty acid oxidation, and may increase production of new mitochondria.

For more information, please visit reneopharma.com

