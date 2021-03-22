First Series of Third-Party Brands Ship From Tinley’s Long Beach Facility & Good Stuff Beverage Co. Enters Into Manufacturing Agreement

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS.

LOS ANGELES and TORONTO, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (CSE:TNY, OTC:TNYBF) (“Tinley's” or “Company”) is pleased to announce that the first series of third-party products have been manufactured and shipped from the Company’s facility in Long Beach, California. The Company is also delighted to announce that Good Stuff Beverage Co. (“GSBC”), a pioneering California cannabis and CBD beverage brand, will move production of its assortment of natural tonics to Tinley’s facility.

Good Stuff Beverages Moves Production to Tinley’s Facility

GSBC’s classic flavours contain an innovative, terpene-infused formula. The highly anticipated, refreshed lineup showcases the brand’s introduction of strain-specific, high-dose tonics. These products include an enhanced Raspberry Lemonade branded as “Sativa Energy”, a Strawberry Hibiscus Lemonade branded as “Indica Calm” and the original Honey Lemonade, which is a best-of-both-worlds hybrid. The production move will also yield a first for GSBC: a highly coveted 100/100 CBD-THC Black Cherry Lemonade. All of GSBC’s products are easy to sip or mix using the resealable bottle cap for measuring dosage.

“Working with pureed fruit in infused drinks normally presents manufacturing challenges, chiefly to ensure consistent quality and shelf stability,” said Rick Gillis, President of Tinley West Coast USA. “Tinley’s team of food quality and process experts, coupled with our in-house specialized production equipment, will deliver the requisite consistency and stability for this natural fruit-based brand. Good Stuff is a longstanding favorite in California’s cannabis community, and we have no doubt consumers will love these enhanced formulations.”

“Tinley has an incredibly strong value proposition for an existing brand like Good Stuff Beverages. Their rock star team and their industry-leading, purpose-built equipment will provide us the scalability we need since we began experiencing our ‘hockey stick’ growth trajectory this year,” said Daniel Grim, co-founder of Good Stuff Beverage Co. “I strongly believe that a disproportionate number of the long-term winners in the California cannabis beverage sector will come from their facility.”

First Series of Third-Party Products Ship

Tinley is also delighted to announce that the first production runs for two third-party SKU’s have now been completed. These products were shipped to the client brand’s distributor for testing and ultimate release to the brand’s customers. The client presently reports listings in nearly 400 dispensaries.

“Completing our first client production runs mark the biggest milestone for the Company since inception. This achievement represents the culmination of our comprehensive, multi-year buildout, and has created a significant asset for shareholders,” said Douglas Fulton, director of the Company. “We have five more SKU’s to produce in the near term for our inaugural third-party brands. Production planning is also underway for a second tranche of clients, along with the associated manufacturing agreements.”

About The Tinley Beverage Company and Beckett’s Tonics

The Tinley Beverage Company (OTC:TNYBF, CSE:TNY) manufactures the Becketts Classics™ and Beckett’s 27™ line of non-alcoholic, terpene-infused spirits and cocktails. Beckett’s products are available in mainstream food, beverage and specialty retailers, as well as online across the United States. Tinley also offers cannabis-infused versions of these products in licensed dispensaries throughout California. Expansion to Canada is underway for both product lines. Tinley’s facility in Long Beach California contains the state’s most versatile and technologically-advanced cannabis-licensed beverage manufacturing facility. Please visit www.drinkbecketts.com and www.drinktinley.com for recipes, product information and home delivery options.

About Good Stuff Beverage Co.

Good Stuff Beverage Co. was formed in 2015 in San Diego by life-long friends and New Jersey transplants, Daniel Grim and Billy Roberts. Good Stuff Beverage has been producing and selling its Natural Health Honey Lemonade and Strawberry Hibiscus Lemonade, in addition to its caffeinated Raspberry Iced Tea exclusively in dispensaries. Good Stuff Beverage Co. celebrates healthy and all-natural ingredients, including real honey and real strawberries, in addition to its other ingredients to create all-natural, great tasting cannabis-infused beverages. More information on Good Stuff Beverages can be found at www.goodstufftonics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains or refers to forward-looking information and is based on current expectations that involve a number of business risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement include, but are not limited to, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry. Forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by law.

Products, formulations and timelines outlined herein are subject to change at any time. Ratings information provided by Nielsen.

