Harsco Corporation to Participate in Jefferies Virtual Business Services Summit

CAMP HILL, Pa., March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC), a global, market leading provider of environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, today announced that the Company will be participating in the upcoming Jefferies Virtual Business Services Summit on March 25, 2021. Updated presentation materials are available on the Company’s website at https://investors.harsco.com/.

About Harsco Corporation

Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) is a global market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, and innovative technologies for the rail sector. Based in Camp Hill, PA, the 13,000-employee company operates in more than 30 countries. Harsco’s common stock is a component of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Additional information can be found at www.harsco.com .

