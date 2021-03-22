Roper Technologies Appoints Amy Woods Brinkley as Chair of the Board of Directors

SARASOTA, Fla., March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ROP) announced that Amy Woods Brinkley has been appointed Chair of the Company’s Board of Directors, effective June 1, 2021. Ms. Brinkley succeeds Wilbur J. Prezzano, who is retiring from Roper’s Board in June, consistent with the Company’s mandatory retirement guidelines.



Ms. Brinkley has served as a Director of Roper since 2015, and is also currently a Director of TD Bank Group and Carters, Inc. Ms. Brinkley was associated with Bank of America Corporation for more than thirty years, most recently serving as Chief Risk Officer from 2002 until her retirement in 2009. She previously served in a variety of senior roles, including President - Consumer Products and Executive Vice President - Chief Marketing Officer.

Mr. Prezzano has served as a Director of Roper since 1997 and was the Company’s Lead Independent Director from 2015 until 2018. He was appointed Chair of the Board of Directors in 2018 and was instrumental in guiding Roper through the transition from long-time CEO Brian Jellison to current CEO Neil Hunn.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies is a constituent of the S&P 500, Fortune 1000, and the Russell 1000 indices. Roper operates businesses that design and develop software (both license and software-as-a-service) and engineered products and solutions for a variety of niche end markets. Additional information about Roper is available on the Company’s website at www.ropertech.com.

