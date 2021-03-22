Qorvo® Launches First Smart Home Device Controller to Support Simultaneous Wireless Communications

GREENSBORO, N.C., March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qorvo® (Nasdaq: QRVO), a leading provider of innovative radio frequency solutions that connect the world, has introduced the first smart home communications controller to deliver simultaneous support for multiple ultra-low power wireless protocols. Qorvo’s new QPG6100 communications controller for IoT end devices features the company’s ConcurrentConnect™ technology. This innovation enables faster communications, increases home network capacity and scalability, and allows manufacturers to future-proof connected devices such as lighting and smart home sensors. The technology helps eliminate barriers to growth of the smart home by enabling simultaneous operation of multiple smart devices, regardless of which major wireless standard they use.



IDC forecasts continued adoption of home automation devices and services, projecting global sales of smart home devices will reach 1.4 billion units in 2024, a five-year compound annual growth rate of 14%.



As the IoT expands and more consumers adopt smart home technology, systems engineers and IoT device manufacturers face the challenge of ensuring their sensors can communicate quickly and perform effectively, even as new devices are added. Beyond the familiar Wi-Fi, additional low-power, low-data-rate wireless standards -- including Bluetooth® Low Energy, Thread® and Zigbee® -- are used in smart lighting, thermostats, security sensors and appliances. With ConcurrentConnect technology, smart home devices all communicate over the home network, even if the sensor uses a different standard or language.

Qorvo’s QPG6100 incorporates simultaneous multi-standard support through ConcurrentConnect technology into a single-radio System on a Chip (SoC). It supports all home network protocols, allowing devices to continuously receive communication without interruption during the listening phase. As an example, Qorvo’s patented approach allows a consumer to quickly dim a light bulb via a smartphone without delay.

When combined with Qorvo’s powerful software development kit, the QPG6100 allows manufacturers to create IoT devices that manage data traffic from multiple standards or protocols at the same time and without latency. The QPG6100 and Qorvo’s QPG7015M IoT transceiver, released last year for wireless routers and gateways, offer ConcurrentConnect support. Both SoCs eliminate a manufacturer’s need to choose in advance which technology — Zigbee, Thread or Bluetooth LE — to incorporate into their devices. They also reduce part count, which lowers cost, simplifies development and support, and enables smaller, more appealing form factors for consumers.

Cees Links, general manager of Qorvo Wireless Connectivity, said, “ConcurrentConnect technology represents a major step beyond dynamic multi-protocol support. A gateway or hub and multiple IoT devices with ConcurrentConnect support create a simplified smart home — with no missed signals. By simultaneously supporting all major wireless protocols, designers and homeowners are assured seamless connectivity as they add new devices. The increased flexibility will inspire more innovative applications in the smart home.”

The QPG6100 smart home controller samples and software development kit are available today.

To learn more about ConcurrentConnect technology, watch the tutorial video or read the whitepaper.

Qorvo’s Wireless Connectivity business is a leading developer of wireless semiconductor system solutions for connected devices that support Wi-Fi and IoT low-power Zigbee, Thread and Bluetooth LE. To learn more about Qorvo solutions that enable the smart home and IoT, visit www.qorvo.com/smarthome.

About Qorvo

Qorvo (Nasdaq: QRVO) makes a better world possible by providing innovative radio frequency (RF) solutions at the center of connectivity. We combine product and technology leadership, systems-level expertise, and global manufacturing scale to quickly solve our customers’ most complex technical challenges. Qorvo serves diverse high-growth segments of large global markets, including advanced wireless devices, wired and wireless networks, and defense radar and communications. We also leverage unique competitive strengths to advance 5G networks, cloud computing, the Internet of Things, and other emerging applications that expand the global framework interconnecting people, places and things. Visit www.qorvo.com to learn how Qorvo connects the world.

Qorvo and ConcurrentConnect are trademarks of Qorvo US, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.





