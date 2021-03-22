REPEAT -- DeFi Bermuda Trading Subsidiary Generates 755.47% Re-turns Since Inception

DeFi Technologies Announces Investment in Saffron finance

Christian Kaczmarczyk Joins as Investment Principal, and Update on Treasury Portfolio

TORONTO, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeFi Technologies Inc. (the “Company” or “DeFi Technologies”) (NEO: DEFI, GR: RMJR) is pleased to announce that its DeFi Bermuda subsidiary generated 755.47% returns since inception. DeFi Technologies has finalized an investment in Saffron Finance, a protocol pioneering tranched risk in the DeFi Space and Christian Kaczmarczyk joins the team as Investment Principal.



DeFi Technologies is focused on providing public market investors with access to the rapid growth in decentralized finance. This new model for financial services enables transactions between different parties to be processed through distributed ledger technology, or blockchain, rather than be centralized through a traditional financial institution.

DeFi Bermuda Trading Update

Assets Bought on 12 Jan at Price on 20.03.2021 - 00.15 CET % Change Uniswap $5.22 $33.48 641.38 Aave $116.83 $372.28 318.65 Sushi $3.85 $20.38 529.35 Compound $166.45 $441.28 265.11 Maker $1'367.16 $2'115.41 154.73 Yearn $30'059.51 $36'447.76 121.25 Republic $0.35 $1.12 315.62 Balancer $17.56 $61.25 348.80 Curve $0.61 $2.72 447.39 WNXM $27.33 $47.29 173.03 1inch $1.12 $4.98 444.64 DerivaDAO $3.45 $8.36 242.32 Synthetix $13.24 $19.91 150.38 MAPS $0.07 $1.03 1471.43 Oxygen $0.05 $2.94 5880.00

Since investing on January 12th, the portfolio has grown by 755.47% in value calculated as of the 20th of March at 00.15 CET.

Aave, Compound and Maker are the major DeFi lending protocols with multiple billions of dollars locked in their smart contracts. Uniswap, the largest decentralized exchange, processed over $138 billion in volume since it was first launched last May, racking up on average $11.1 billion in trading volume every month.

The Total Value Locked currently stands at around $44B in DeFi protocols.

Saffron Finance

Saffron Finance enables users to choose the levels of risk they want to take on when lending cryptocurrency in the decentralized finance space. This allows traditional financial institutions to get exposure to DeFi without necessarily taking on the risk that is inherent to the crypto ecosystem. Since their launch in November 2020 Saffron Finance’s total value locked reached more than $50 million across almost two dozen asset pools. Their native governance token currently has a market cap of over $200 million.

Saffron’s anonymous developer, Psykeeper, commented, “DeFi Technologies is a key strategic partner for Saffron. Access to their network of web3 infrastructure providers and their feedback on critical decision points has been invaluable for our team's pursuit of growth in an increasingly competitive space.”

Saffron Finance has recently finalized a financing round with participation from Coinbase Ventures, Dragonfly Capital, DeFi Technologies (NEO: DEFI), Multicoin Capital and individuals like Leo Cheng and Tegan Kline.

New Team Member

Christian Kaczmarczyk has previously worked at BlockFi, FalconX, Bascom Ventures and holds advisory roles at Blockstake and Applied Crypto Ventures.

“I am happy to be joining DeFi Technologies and run their trading division out of their Bermudian subsidiary where we started in out in Q1 to test various strategies and have seen appreciation and look to double down going forward running early stage investments and trading strategies,” said Christian Kaczmarczyk, Investment Principal of DeFi Technologies.

“In my previous venture I pioneered giving investors a different risk profile when it comes to investing in private venture backed companies. It is therefore great to see Saffron is one of the pioneers taking a similar concept to the decentralized finance space. The DeFi sector will be greatly enhanced with Saffron and their products with varying risk adjusted returns,” said Wouter Witvoet, Chief Executive Officer of DeFi Technologies.

Option Grant

DeFi Technologies has also granted a total of 1,000,000 stock options to various consultants and advisors of the Company pursuant to the Company’s stock option plan. The options vest in four equal quarterly installments over twelve months and may be exercised at a price of $2.12 per option for a period of five years from the date of grant. The grant of options also remains subject to the approval of the NEO Stock Exchange.

About Saffron Finance:

Saffron is an asset collateralization platform where liquidity providers have access to dynamic exposure by selecting customized risk and return profiles.

https://saffron.finance

About DeFi Technologies:

DeFi Technologies Inc. is a Canadian company that carries on business with the objective of enhancing shareholder value through building and managing assets in the decentralized finance sector.

https://defitechnologies.ca

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking information:

