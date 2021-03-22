Siren Marine’s Strategic Alliance with Yamaha Motor Corporation Marks A Milestone in The Company’s Connected Boat® Revolution

Newport, Rhode Island, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siren Marine and Yamaha Motor Corporation have formed a strategic alliance, accelerating industry-wide adoption of Siren Marine’s Connected Boat® technology. This alliance marks a watershed moment for the boating industry by elevating the importance of connecting manufacturers with customers.

The Connected Boat®, a term Siren Marine trademarked back in 2018, is the marine industry’s application of IoT-based, smart technology which we all use in our everyday, “connected” lives – from voice-activated doorbell cameras to smart watches, robot vacuums, self-driving cars and connected thermostats. Smart technology allows consumers to seamlessly connect to the world around them, providing peace of mind and control ­with the touch of a button. Siren Marine’s Connected Boat® technology enhances the boat ownership experience by keeping boaters connected to their boats like never before.

The alliance between Yamaha and Siren Marine marks a watershed moment for the boating industry by elevating the importance of connecting manufacturers with customers. Connected Boat® technology has garnered the attention of the industry; Siren Marine works closely with a growing number of boat builders, transmission manufacturers, engine manufacturers and NMEA device providers. The company’s technology can be adapted to the specific needs of various marine industry stakeholders and their customers to provide the same connectivity people enjoy with their homes and automobiles.

“This latest alliance will change how boaters interact with Yamaha products, fundamentally enhancing the way boaters interact with their boats. Yamaha will be armed with new data-driven insights that can be leveraged for product innovation, improved customer experience and new service opportunities,” said Siren Marine CEO, Jeffrey Poole. “Given Yamaha’s global reputation, this is a significant moment for Siren Marine and what we call the Connected Boat® Revolution.”

Per Yamaha’s press release issued last week, the company is integrating its technology with Siren Marine’s to reinforce CommandBlue™, a philosophy that represents Yamaha’s commitment to move engineering and development into the realm of the customer, ultimately delivering products that are easier to use and creating greater satisfaction and confidence on the water.

According to Ben Speciale, President of Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit, “Siren Marine devices, software and two-way communications will link to current and future integrated control systems developed by the engineers in our U.S.-based Yamaha Boat Power System division (BPS). The end result will be boats with integrated Yamaha systems that can be monitored and managed by a hand-held device. Ultimately, the alliance will lead to an even higher level of service, lower costs, greater convenience and peace of mind for Yamaha boaters.”

This adds to Siren Marine’s growing network of industry partners as the company is collaborating with key marine stakeholders to integrate its “Smart Boat” technology into numerous applications. An example of this is Siren Marine’s alliance with digital switching leader, CZone. By taking advanced digital switching off of the boat and putting it into the hands of boaters on their mobile devices, the two companies have unlocked the true power of this technology. Boaters can now easily perform a variety of functions before heading down to the boat – from turning on cockpit lights and A/C to firing up the generator. This saves time and enhances the overall boating experience.

Siren Marine’s technology comes standard or optional on a range of premium boat brands including Hinckley, Mag Bay, Cobalt, Princess, Riviera, Southport and many others. “We look forward to working with Yamaha’s exclusive boat builders, who produce some of the highest quality boats in the business,” said Poole. “This new alliance with Yamaha will further Siren Marine’s mission to eventually make every boat a Connected Boat®.”

For more information on Siren Marine’s strategic alliance with Yamaha Motor Corporation, Siren Marine technology or the continuing growth of the Connected Boat® Revolution, visit sirenmarine.com or call 401.619.4774.

