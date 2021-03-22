Lottery.com Enters into Binding Agreement to Acquire Mexican Lottery Companies JuegaLotto and Aganar

AUSTIN, Texas, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lottery.com (the “Company”), a leading platform that allows users to play the lottery online, has entered into a binding agreement to acquire Mexican lottery companies JuegaLotto and Aganar to expand its operations to Mexico and throughout Latin America. JuegaLotto is federally licensed to sell international lottery games in Mexico through an authorized federal gaming portal and is licensed for games of chance in other countries throughout Latin America. Aganar is licensed to sell Mexican National Lottery draw games, instant win tickets, and other games of chance online with access to a federally approved online casino and sportsbook gaming license. The closing of the acquisitions is subject to standard closing conditions.



Latin America’s estimated lottery market is approximately $9.8 billion ($9,800,000,000 USD) across 26 countries. The addressable market in the countries that JuegaLotto and Aganar cover includes 652 million people and potential customers.

“These acquisitions will mean significant inroads for Lottery.com throughout Mexico and Latin America as we expand our international operations, expand our portfolio of products, and expose our domestic products to new markets,” said Lottery.com CEO Tony DiMatteo. “Their combined established presence and experience in the gaming industry further enhances our vision of being the premier global marketplace for games of chance.”

The deals highlight Lottery.com’s recent efforts to increase its international expansion and presence, and the combined entities have a federal license which allows them to provide official Pronosticos National Lottery games throughout Mexico. Together they have attracted 136,000 new players in the past 12 months. Furthermore, these acquisitions represent the very early stages of Lottery.com’s long term strategy to enter into additional international markets, both through partnerships and M&A.

More information about JuegaLotto and Aganar can be found at their respective websites, https://juegalotto.com/ and https://aganar.com.mx/

“The combination of our experience, our products, and gaming licenses in Mexico and Latin American in union with the impeccable brand of Lottery.com is an obvious win and we are ecstatic to grow together in the region,” said JuegaLotto CEO Luis Carlos Leal. “Mexico, recently regulating this market, is among the most important markets in Latin America and we are looking forward to being a part of Lottery.com’s ongoing vision, international expansion, and execution.”

“The focus on growth and bringing additional companies and distribution partners into the fold is a key driver for Lottery.com, and I am confident that our platform, and my experience in the lottery industry, will accelerate this momentum even further,” commented Nour-Dean Anakar, representative of Aganar, with 25 years of experience leading the gaming industry including as CEO and managing director Ladbrokes South America, Hilton International Gaming Operations for South America, and CEO of Digital Orchid, the first company in Mexico to establish online and mobile regulated national lottery games.

On February 22, 2021, the Company entered into a definitive agreement with Trident Acquisitions Corp. (Nasdaq: TDACU, TDAC, TDACW) to become a publicly traded company on The Nasdaq Stock Market. In anticipation of Lottery.com completing both of the JuegaLotto and Aganar acquisitions before its business combination with Trident, the business combination investor presentation was delayed to allow the inclusion of these potential assets and was filed by Trident today on a Current Report on Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) available publicly on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and also posted to Trident’s website.

About Lottery.com

Lottery.com is an Austin, TX-based company enabling consumers to play state-sanctioned lottery games from their home or on the go in the US and internationally. The Company works closely with state regulators to advance the lottery industry, providing increased revenues and better regulatory capabilities, while capturing untapped market share, including millennial players. Lottery.com is also gamifying charitable giving to fundamentally change how nonprofits engage with their donors and raise funds. Through their WinTogether.org platform, they offer charitable donation sweepstakes to incentivize donors to take action by offering once in a lifetime experiences and large cash prizes.

