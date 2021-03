Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc

Directorate change

The Board of Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc is pleased to announce the appointment of Carol Thompson as Director, effective 22 March 2021.

Carol brings to the role significant experience in governance and strategic financial management having spent most of her career as a board member in technology and regulated businesses.

For further information please contact:

Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8181