The Global Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs) Market is expected to grow by $ 809.73 mn during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period

73 mn during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. Our reports on selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIS) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising prevalence of mental illnesses and increased drug dependency associated with SSRIs and favorable drug purchasing policies for patients. In addition, rising prevalence of mental illnesses is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIS) market analysis includes application segment and geographical landscapes .



The selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIS) market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Depression

• Anxiety And Panic Disorder

• Other Mental Conditions



By Geographical Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the growing geriatric population as one of the prime reasons driving the selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIS) market growth during the next few years. Also, lack of R&D in neuropsychopharmacology and rising government initiatives will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIS) market covers the following areas:

• Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIS) market sizing

• Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIS) market forecast

• Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIS) market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIS) market vendors that include AbbVie Inc., Apotex Inc., Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Cipla Inc., Eli Lilly and Co., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, H. Lundbeck AS, Lupin Ltd., Pfizer Inc., and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.. Also, the selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIS) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

