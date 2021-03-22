Insights on the Dark Chocolate Global Market to 2026 - by Region, Product, Packaging and End-use

Dublin, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dark Chocolate Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Dark chocolate, also known as "bittersweet" or "semisweet" chocolate, is made from cocoa butter instead of fats such as palm and coconut oils. Dark chocolate carries a rich and intense flavour, and is an excellent source of flavonoids which contribute to its pigment. The greater amount of flavonoids contributes to darker chocolate and potentially greater health benefits. It contains a very high percentage of cocoa solids, generally more than 60% with little or no added sugar. Some of the products manufactured using dark chocolate include chocolate bars, candies and baking chocolate. The latest report titled, "Dark Chocolate Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", finds that the global dark chocolate market reached a value of US$ 52.4 Billion in 2020.



Eating dark chocolate protects the brain from age-related stress and inflammation which play an important role in the neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer's disease. Moreover, it also helps in boosting blood circulation to the brain, which can improve the ability to focus; improving memory, and controlling the anxiety levels. Owing to these factors, the global dark chocolate market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.



The report has analysed the global dark chocolate market on the basis of distribution channels, covering super- and hyper-markets, convenience stores, non-grocery retailers and others. The report has further segmented the market on the basis of region, covering Western Europe, North America, Eastern Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East and Africa and Australasia. Currently, Western Europe represents the largest region for dark chocolate, accounting for the majority of the market share.



This report provides a deep insight into the global dark chocolate industry covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. The report also provides a comprehensive analysis for setting up a dark chocolate manufacturing plant. The study analyses the processing and manufacturing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, consultants, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the dark chocolate industry in any manner.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global dark chocolate market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the global dark chocolate market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global dark chocolate market?

What are the major distribution channels in the global dark chocolate market?

What are the price trends of dark chocolate?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global dark chocolate industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global dark chocolate industry?

What is the structure of the global dark chocolate industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global dark chocolate industry?

What are the profit margins in the global dark chocolate industry?

What are the key requirements for setting up a dark chocolate manufacturing plant?

How is dark chocolate manufactured?

What are the various unit operations involved in a dark chocolate manufacturing plant?

What is the total size of land required for setting up a dark chocolate manufacturing plant?

What are the machinery requirements for setting up a dark chocolate manufacturing plant?

What are the raw material requirements for setting up a dark chocolate manufacturing plant?

What are the packaging requirements for dark chocolate?

What are the transportation requirements for dark chocolate?

What are the utility requirements for setting up a dark chocolate manufacturing plant?

What are the manpower requirements for setting up a dark chocolate manufacturing plant?

What are the infrastructure costs for setting up a dark chocolate manufacturing plant?

What are the capital costs for setting up a dark chocolate manufacturing plant?

What are the operating costs for setting up a dark chocolate manufacturing plant?

What will be the income and expenditures for a dark chocolate manufacturing plant?

What is the time required to break-even?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Chocolate Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Volume Trends

5.2.2 Value Trends

5.3 Market Breakup by Region

5.4 Market Breakup by Product

5.5 Market Breakup by Packaging

5.6 Market Breakup by End-Use

5.7 Market Share of Key Players

5.8 Market Forecast



6 Global Dark Chocolate Industry

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Performance

6.2.1 Volume Trends

6.2.2 Value Trends

6.3 Impact of COVID-19

6.4 Price Analysis

6.4.1 Key Price Indicators

6.4.2 Price Structure

6.4.3 Price Trends

6.5 Market by Region

6.6 Market by Distribution Channel

6.7 Market Forecast

6.8 SWOT Analysis

6.8.1 Overview

6.8.2 Strengths

6.8.3 Weaknesses

6.8.4 Opportunities

6.8.5 Threats

6.9 Value Chain Analysis

6.9.1 Overview

6.9.2 Cocoa Growers

6.9.3 Cocoa Grinders

6.9.4 Coverture/Industrial Chocolate Manufacturers

6.9.5 End Use Industries

6.9.6 Chocolate Manufacturers

6.9.7 Distributors

6.9.8 Exporters

6.9.9 Retailers

6.10 Porters Five Forces Analysis

6.10.1 Overview

6.10.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.10.4 Degree of Rivalry

6.10.5 Threat of New Entrants

6.10.6 Threat of Substitutes

6.11 Key Success and Risk Factors



7 Performance of Key Regions

7.1 Western Europe

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 North America

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Eastern Europe

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Asia

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Latin America

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

7.6 Middle East and Africa

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast

7.7 Australasia

7.7.1 Market Trends

7.7.2 Market Forecast



8 Performance by Distribution Channel

8.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Convenience Stores

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Non-Grocery Retailers

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Others

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast



9 Competitive Landscape



10 Dark Chocolate Manufacturing Process

10.1 Product Overview

10.2 Detailed Process Flow

10.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

10.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements



11 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

11.1 Land, Location and Site Development

11.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

11.3 Plant Machinery

11.4 Machinery Pictures

11.5 Raw Materials Requirements and Expenditures

11.6 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures

11.7 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

11.8 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

11.9 Utilities Requirements and Expenditures

11.10 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

11.11 Other Capital Investments



12 Dark Chocolate Manufacturing Plant: Loans and Financial Assistance



13 Dark Chocolate Manufacturing Plant: Project Economics

13.1 Capital Cost of the Project

13.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

13.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

13.4 Taxation and Depreciation

13.5 Income Projections

13.6 Expenditure Projections

13.7 Financial Analysis

13.8 Profit Analysis



14 Key Player Profiles



