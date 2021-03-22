Anduin Adds Accounting Industry Veterans with Technology and Payments Expertise to Its Growing Team

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anduin , a new technology company helping accounting firms streamline their work-to-cash cycles with artificial intelligence, today announces the company has added Bruce Abrams and Blake Roberts to its team to help bring its Intelligence-Based BillingTM platform to accounting firms and technology partners nationwide.



Abrams has joined the company as VP of sales and is responsible for introducing Intelligence-Based Billing to leading accounting firms. Abrams, an accountant by trade, is an experienced sales and business development leader in the accounting technology arena with successful tenures at Thomson Reuters, Wolters Kluwer and XCM. Abrams’ deep technical expertise and rich industry knowledge will be instrumental for Anduin’s continued rapid growth.

Roberts joins the company as director of strategic partnerships and is responsible for helping industry groups and thought leaders learn and promote the benefits of Anduin’s platform. Roberts has long-standing expertise in the digital payments space and will cultivate partnerships with relevant technology platform companies to continually broaden the integrated value of Anduin’s integrated work-to-cash solution.

Launched in December 2020, Anduin’s Intelligence-Based Billing is a first-of-its-kind work-to-cash management platform that automates and improves processes like invoice preparation, collections and online payments, while delivering actionable insights and predictive intel to firm leaders for better decision-making. The benefits include large-scale time savings and productivity growth, improved cash flow and revenue growth resulting in higher client retention and achieving trusted advisor status.

“We’re thrilled to have such high-caliber experts like Bruce and Blake join our company,” states Pat Morrell, co-founder and chief revenue officer. “They each bring a strong level of expertise and industry knowledge, and they’re both pragmatic and hands-on when it comes to building win-win relationships with customers and partners. Anduin’s platform is unlocking new opportunities and value for accounting firms, and both Bruce and Blake will be instrumental to our continued growth.”

For more information on Anduin visit www.anduin.ai .

About Anduin

Anduin helps accounting firms fix their billing process, speed up their cash flow and delight their clients – without replacing their PM system. The company’s AI-powered Intelligence-Based Billing™ solution automates and improves time-consuming processes like invoice prep, collections and payments and liberates high-value partners and staff to focus on delivering value to clients. Intelligence-Based Billing also integrates data from across firm systems to centralize best practices and deliver predictive insights to firm leaders. Benefits to accounting firms include partners saving time and shedding administrative headaches, finance leaders reducing firm costs and fees and executive leaders gaining insights and controls to better protect their firm’s financial health. Benefits to accounting firms’ clients include a superior, delightful and easy billing and payment experience.

