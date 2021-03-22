Castellum, Inc. Announces Brigadier General Craig Nixon, U.S. Army Retired to Join Advisory Board

POTOMAC, Md., March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Castellum, Inc. (OTC: ONOV) announces Brigadier General Craig Nixon (Retired) has joined the Company’s Advisory Board. Castellum’s Advisory Board seats individual entrepreneurs and senior cyber security / information technology (IT) executives with business, government and technical expertise useful for assisting in identifying, integrating and growing acquired companies.



Brigadier General Nixon is a graduate of Auburn University , decorated retired General Officer, successful entrepreneur, and passionate supporter of veteran non-profit organizations. He was selected for the Ranger Hall of Fame at Fort Benning, Georgia and Auburn University at Montgomery Top Fifty Alumni in 2017.

Over a 29-year Army career, Brigadier General Nixon served in a wide range of assignments including seven tours of duty in special operations units. He is a combat decorated soldier whose awards include the Distinguished Service Medal , Silver Star, and the Purple Heart.

After retiring from the Army in 2011, he was an original Partner at McChrystal Group and helped create a highly successful leadership consulting company that works with a number of Fortune 500 Companies. He left to become the CEO for ACADEMI and over three years through a combination of organic growth and acquisitions built Constellis Group - one of the world’s largest private security firms. He is currently the CEO of Nixon Six Solutions, a consulting firm focusing on growth and market entry strategy, leadership, and M&A. He is an avid supporter of veteran focused non-profit organizations.

“Craig is an accomplished citizen soldier and former business leader of a company valued at nearly $1 billion,” said Mark Fuller, President and CEO of Castellum . “His experience in growth through M&A and subsequent integration is valuable for Castellum as we continue to grow through acquisition. He also brings access to deal flow and capital sources through his network of relationships.”

About Castellum, Inc. Castellum, Inc. (OTC:ONOV) is a technology company which is executing strategic acquisitions in the cyber security, information technology, software engineering, information warfare, and electronic warfare space. In 2020, Castellum grew more than 20% organically and built a qualified sales pipeline of over $300 million, and earlier this year completed its second acquisition - https://castellumus.com/ .

