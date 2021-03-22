Stanley Huff Joins Interoperability Institute Board of Managers

ANN ARBOR, Mich., March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interoperability Institute (IOI) announced that Stanley M. Huff, MD, has joined its Board of Managers. Dr. Huff’s distinguished career includes many years as a professor of Biomedical Informatics at the University of Utah and as the chief medical informatics officer at Intermountain Healthcare. He is board certified in Clinical Pathology and in Clinical Informatics. He has worked in medical vocabularies and medical database architecture for more than 30 years.

“We are delighted to have Stan on the IOI Board,” said Tim Pletcher, DHA, Executive Director of Interoperability Institute. “He has spent many decades advancing healthcare interoperability and I have no doubt that his appointment to the IOI Board of Managers will be a perfect alignment that will ensure continued value to the health sector.”

Dr. Huff is currently a fellow of the American College of Medical Informatics (FACMI), a co-chair of the LOINC Committee, a co-chair of the Health Level 7 (HL7) Clinical Information Modeling Initiative (CIMI), the chair of Logica (formerly the Healthcare Services Platform Consortium, HSPC), and twice a past chair of HL7. He is a former member of the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC) Health Information Technology (HIT) Standards Committee.

“IOI is paving the way for organizations to collaborate on real-world interoperability solutions, something that we are both extraordinarily passionate about,” said Huff. “I am honored to join the Interoperability Institute’s Board of Managers as we collectively work towards interoperability improvements to increase the quality of patient care and for value-based care implementations across providers, health systems, and geographies.”

Interoperability Institute is committed to advancing interoperability in healthcare by providing a neutral platform for learning about data-powered health solutions, implementation of standards, advancing protocols for complex data sharing and access, and providing early career opportunity to build the next generation HIT workforce. The board is a governance body that positions the institute to address industry challenges, while rapidly unleashing the potential of technology to improve, accelerate and transform healthcare.

“The IOI Board of Managers is fortunate to have Dr. Huff join its ranks,” said Michael Ackerman, Ph.D., Interoperability Institute Board of Managers. “Stan is a trailblazer in the field of health IT, specifically when it comes to interoperability. We’re lucky to have him lend his expertise and experience to the board.”



Dr. Huff received his BS degree in Chemistry from Brigham Young University and his MD from the University of Utah’s School of Medicine. He has board certifications from the American Board of Preventative Medicine (Clinical Informatics), the American Society for Clinical Pathology and the National Board of Medical Examiners.

“With over 30 years of experience, Dr. Huff has a breadth and depth of knowledge that will provide great value not only to the Interoperability Institute’s Board of Managers, but to the stakeholders we serve as well,” said Mary Kratz, Executive Vice President of the Interoperability Institute “As a leader in biomedical informatics, we look forward to his insight and to advancing interoperability and the next generation HIT workforce.”

There are currently five members on the IOI Board of Managers. Dr. Huff’s appointment was unanimously approved by the board at their February meeting and his membership is effective immediately.

About Interoperability Institute

