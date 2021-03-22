Instructional Designer Proposes the Equal Voice Voting (EVV) Approach to Improve the Electoral College’s U.S. Presidential Voting Results

WEST LINN, Ore., March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The attention-grabbing results of this past presidential election cycle encouraged renewed discussion of the voting system in the United States. Many voters are disenfranchised in U.S. presidential elections as tens of millions of viable ballots fail to be represented in the Electoral College. In Jerry Spriggs’ political analysis book, “All Votes Matter!,” he shows how easily a new approach, which he calls Equal Voice Voting (EVV), can free the Electoral College to deliver a more inclusive democracy that better reflects how citizens vote.

Inspired by his life-long interest in board game design, Spriggs noticed that there is a disconnect between how the nation votes and the Electoral College results. This inspired him to investigate a better way to convert popular vote results into electoral votes on a state-by-state basis. Spriggs developed the EVV formula, which allows for voting to be equal and inclusive, and compared it to the previous 16 presidential election results. It is a nonpartisan approach wherein all viable candidates gain appropriate representation and all votes make a difference. The EVV formula decreases voting disparities and gaps between popular and electoral voting results. Spriggs emphasizes the importance of eliminating the decades-old winner-takes-all convention and replacing it with EVV. In addition, the book discusses the challenges faced with voter suppression and gerrymandering.

“With my Equal Voice Voting approach, presidential elections can be more democratic, with results that hew closely to the popular vote on a state-by-state basis, which still honors the U.S. Constitution and preserves the electoral college and sovereignty of states,” said Spriggs.

In “All Votes Matter!,” Spriggs takes a complex topic and streamlines it for readers to easily understand how the formula works. At the end of each chapter, he includes a summary of the information he presents so readers can make note of key information and ensure retention of the concepts that he outlines.

“All Votes Matter!” encourages constituents to advocate to their legislators for a voting system that accurately represents their voting voice, enabling all of them to be heard.

“All Votes Matter!”

By Jerry Spriggs

ISBN: 978-1-6632-1533-8 (softcover); 978-1-6632-1534-5 (hardcover); 978-1-6632-1532-1 (e-book)

Available at the iUniverse Online Bookstore, Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

About the author

Jerry Spriggs spent over 30 years as an instructional designer, serving the U.S. Navy, Air Force and multiple Fortune 500 companies as an employee, contractor or business owner. He worked in developing various training programs for the military, including for the Navy’s anti-submarine warfare effort and the Air Force’s F-16 Pilot Training Program. Spriggs also aided American Express in their development of training for their global IT operations. Towards the end of his career, he was an HP Instructional Design Manager. Currently, he is retired and has used his political interest and game theory expertise to develop the Equal Voice Voting (EVV) approach that he outlines in his book, “All Votes Matter!” Spriggs currently resides in West Linn, Oregon. To connect with Spriggs and learn more about EVV, please visit his website: https://equalvoicevoting.com/.

About iUniverse

iUniverse, an Author Solutions, LLC, self-publishing imprint, is the leading book marketing, editorial services, and supported self-publishing provider. iUniverse recognizes excellence in book publishing through the Star, Rising Star and Editor’s Choice designations—self-publishing’s only such awards program. iUniverse is headquartered in Bloomington, Indiana. For more information or to publish a book, please visit iuniverse.com or call 1-800-AUTHORS.

Attachment