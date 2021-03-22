Worldwide Dental Implants Industry to 2025 - Increasing Demand Due to Prevalence of Dental and Periodontal Diseases is Driving Growth

Dublin, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dental Implants Market Research Report by Design, by Price, by Procedure, by Material, by Component, by End User - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Dental Implants Market is expected to grow from USD 10,430.31 Million in 2020 to USD 15,267.42 Million by the end of 2025.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Dental Implants to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Design, the Dental Implants Market is examined across Parallel-Walled Dental Implants and Tapered Dental Implants.

Based on Type, the Dental Implants Market is examined across Plate-Form Dental Implants and Root-Form Dental Implants.

Based on Price, the Dental Implants Market is examined across Discounted Implants, Premium Implants, and Value Implants.

Based on Procedure, the Dental Implants Market is examined across Single Stage and Two Stage.

Based on Material, the Dental Implants Market is examined across Titanium Implants and Zirconium Implants. The Titanium Implants further studied across External Hexagonal Connectors, Internal Hexagonal Connectors, and Internal Octagonal Connectors.

Based on Component, the Dental Implants Market is examined across Abutment and Fixture. The Abutment further studied across Endosteal Implant, Intramucosal Implant, Subperiosteal Implant, and Transosteal Implant.

Based on End User, the Dental Implants Market is examined across Dental Laboratories, Hospitals and Clinics, and Specialty Dental Cosmetic Hospitals.

Based on Geography, the Dental Implants Market is examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas region surveyed across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific region surveyed across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa region surveyed across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Company Usability Profiles:



The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Dental Implants Market including 3M, Adin Dental Implant Systems, AVINENT Implant System, Bicon, LLC, Danaher Corporation, Dentsply Sirona, DIO Corporation, Henry Schein Inc., Ivoclar Vivadent, Inc., Osstem Implant Co. Ltd, Shofu Dental Corporation, Southern Implants, Straumann AG, Thommen Medical AG, Young Innovations, Inc., and Zimmer Biomet.



Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:



COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, so for and, the long-term effects projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. the ongoing research amplifies the research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlaying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report is delivering insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Dental Implants Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Competitive Strategic Window:



The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:



1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments



The report answers questions such as:



1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Dental Implants Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Dental Implants Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Dental Implants Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Dental Implants Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Dental Implants Market?

6. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global Dental Implants Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.3. Years Considered for the Study

1.4. Currency & Pricing

1.5. Language

1.6. Limitations

1.7. Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Define: Research Objective

2.1.2. Determine: Research Design

2.1.3. Prepare: Research Instrument

2.1.4. Collect: Data Source

2.1.5. Analyze: Data Interpretation

2.1.6. Formulate: Data Verification

2.1.7. Publish: Research Report

2.1.8. Repeat: Report Update

2.2. Research Execution

2.2.1. Initiation: Research Process

2.2.2. Planning: Develop Research Plan

2.2.3. Execution: Conduct Research

2.2.4. Verification: Finding & Analysis

2.2.5. Publication: Research Report

2.3. Research Outcome



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Outlook

3.3. Design Outlook

3.4. Type Outlook

3.5. Price Outlook

3.6. Procedure Outlook

3.7. Material Outlook

3.8. Component Outlook

3.9. End User Outlook

3.10. Geography Outlook

3.11. Competitor Outlook



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Increasing demand due to prevalence of dental and periodontal diseases

5.1.1.2. Rising trends in cosmetic dentistry

5.1.1.3. Increasing disposable income in developing countries

5.1.1.4. Significant usage of CAD/CAM Technologies

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Associated high cost with dental implants

5.1.2.2. Limited reimbursements

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Technology developments

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Limited awareness in developing countries

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Industry Rivalry



6. Global Dental Implants Market, By Design

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Parallel-Walled Dental Implants

6.3. Tapered Dental Implants



7. Global Dental Implants Market, By Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Plate-Form Dental Implants

7.3. Root-Form Dental Implants



8. Global Dental Implants Market, By Price

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Discounted Implants

8.3. Premium Implants

8.4. Value Implants



9. Global Dental Implants Market, By Procedure

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Single Stage

9.3. Two Stage



10. Global Dental Implants Market, By Material

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Titanium Implants

10.2.1. External Hexagonal Connectors

10.2.2. Internal Hexagonal Connectors

10.2.3. Internal Octagonal Connectors

10.3. Zirconium Implants



11. Global Dental Implants Market, By Component

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Abutment

11.2.1. Endosteal Implant

11.2.2. Intramucosal Implant

11.2.3. Subperiosteal Implant

11.2.4. Transosteal Implant

11.3. Fixture



12. Global Dental Implants Market, By End User

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Dental Laboratories

12.3. Hospitals and Clinics

12.4. Specialty Dental Cosmetic Hospitals



13. Americas Dental Implants Market

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Argentina

13.3. Brazil

13.4. Canada

13.5. Mexico

13.6. United States



14. Asia-Pacific Dental Implants Market

14.1. Introduction

14.2. Australia

14.3. China

14.4. India

14.5. Indonesia

14.6. Japan

14.7. Malaysia

14.8. Philippines

14.9. South Korea

14.10. Thailand



15. Europe, Middle East & Africa Dental Implants Market

15.1. Introduction

15.2. France

15.3. Germany

15.4. Italy

15.5. Netherlands

15.6. Qatar

15.7. Russia

15.8. Saudi Arabia

15.9. South Africa

15.10. Spain

15.11. United Arab Emirates

15.12. United Kingdom



16. Competitive Landscape

16.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

16.1.1. Quadrants

16.1.2. Business Strategy

16.1.3. Product Satisfaction

16.2. Market Ranking Analysis

16.3. Market Share Analysis

16.4. Competitor SWOT Analysis

16.5. Competitive Scenario

16.5.1. Merger & Acquisition

16.5.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

16.5.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

16.5.4. Investment & Funding

16.5.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



17. Company Usability Profiles

17.1. 3M

17.2. Adin Dental Implant Systems

17.3. AVINENT Implant System

17.4. Bicon, LLC

17.5. Danaher Corporation

17.6. Dentsply Sirona

17.7. DIO Corporation

17.8. Henry Schein Inc.

17.9. Ivoclar Vivadent, Inc.

17.10. Osstem Implant Co. Ltd

17.11. Shofu Dental Corporation

17.12. Southern Implants

17.13. Straumann AG

17.14. Thommen Medical AG

17.15. Young Innovations, Inc.

17.16. Zimmer Biomet



18. Appendix



