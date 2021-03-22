Outlook on the Portable Compressor Nebulizer Global Market to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

Dublin, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Portable Compressor Nebulizer Market Research Report by Type (Mesh Nebulizer, Pneumatic Nebulizer, and Ultrasonic Nebulizer), by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), by Application - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Portable Compressor Nebulizer Market is expected to grow from USD 327.08 Million in 2020 to USD 466.41 Million by the end of 2025.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Portable Compressor Nebulizer to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Type, the Portable Compressor Nebulizer Market is examined across Mesh Nebulizer, Pneumatic Nebulizer, and Ultrasonic Nebulizer.

Based on Distribution Channel, the Portable Compressor Nebulizer Market is examined across Offline and Online.

Based on Application, the Portable Compressor Nebulizer Market is examined across Home Use and Hospital Use.

Based on Geography, the Portable Compressor Nebulizer Market is examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas region surveyed across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific region surveyed across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa region surveyed across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Company Usability Profiles:



The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Portable Compressor Nebulizer Market including AMG Medical, DeVilbiss Healthcare, Flexicare, Graham-Field, Invacare, JK Medical Systems, Koninklijke Philips N.V., MABIS Healthcare, Medline Industries, Medquip, OMRON, PARI Respiratory Equipment, Inc., PulmoMED, and Timesco Healthcare.



Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:



COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, so for and, the long-term effects projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. The ongoing research amplifies the research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlaying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report is delivering insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Portable Compressor Nebulizer Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Competitive Strategic Window:



The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Portable Compressor Nebulizer Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Portable Compressor Nebulizer Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Portable Compressor Nebulizer Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Portable Compressor Nebulizer Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Portable Compressor Nebulizer Market?

6. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global Portable Compressor Nebulizer Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.3. Years Considered for the Study

1.4. Currency & Pricing

1.5. Language

1.6. Limitations

1.7. Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Define: Research Objective

2.1.2. Determine: Research Design

2.1.3. Prepare: Research Instrument

2.1.4. Collect: Data Source

2.1.5. Analyze: Data Interpretation

2.1.6. Formulate: Data Verification

2.1.7. Publish: Research Report

2.1.8. Repeat: Report Update

2.2. Research Execution

2.2.1. Initiation: Research Process

2.2.2. Planning: Develop Research Plan

2.2.3. Execution: Conduct Research

2.2.4. Verification: Finding & Analysis

2.2.5. Publication: Research Report

2.3. Research Outcome



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Outlook

3.3. Distribution Channel Outlook

3.4. Application Outlook

3.5. Type Outlook

3.6. Geography Outlook

3.7. Competitor Outlook



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Rising incidences of chronic respiratory diseases

5.1.1.2. Allow the immediate application of medicine to airways, ideal for asthma and COPD medicines

5.1.1.3. Small, light-weight, and easily portable in a purse, pocket or suitcase

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Potential health effect if not used under the administration

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Increasing demand for home healthcare devices

5.1.3.2. Rising geriatric population base

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Drug loss during drug delivery

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Industry Rivalry



6. Global Portable Compressor Nebulizer Market, By Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Mesh Nebulizer

6.3. Pneumatic Nebulizer

6.4. Ultrasonic Nebulizer



7. Global Portable Compressor Nebulizer Market, By Distribution Channel

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Offline

7.3. Online



8. Global Portable Compressor Nebulizer Market, By Application

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Home Use

8.3. Hospital Use



9. Americas Portable Compressor Nebulizer Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Argentina

9.3. Brazil

9.4. Canada

9.5. Mexico

9.6. United States



10. Asia-Pacific Portable Compressor Nebulizer Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Australia

10.3. China

10.4. India

10.5. Indonesia

10.6. Japan

10.7. Malaysia

10.8. Philippines

10.9. South Korea

10.10. Thailand



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Portable Compressor Nebulizer Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. France

11.3. Germany

11.4. Italy

11.5. Netherlands

11.6. Qatar

11.7. Russia

11.8. Saudi Arabia

11.9. South Africa

11.10. Spain

11.11. United Arab Emirates

11.12. United Kingdom



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

12.1.1. Quadrants

12.1.2. Business Strategy

12.1.3. Product Satisfaction

12.2. Market Ranking Analysis

12.3. Market Share Analysis

12.4. Competitor SWOT Analysis

12.5. Competitive Scenario

12.5.1. Merger & Acquisition

12.5.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

12.5.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

12.5.4. Investment & Funding

12.5.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



13. Company Usability Profiles

13.1. AMG Medical

13.2. DeVilbiss Healthcare

13.3. Flexicare

13.4. Graham-Field

13.5. Invacare

13.6. JK Medical Systems

13.7. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

13.8. MABIS Healthcare

13.9. Medline Industries

13.10. Medquip

13.11. OMRON

13.12. PARI Respiratory Equipment, Inc.

13.13. PulmoMED

13.14. Timesco Healthcare



14. Appendix

14.1. Discussion Guide



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ahsdir