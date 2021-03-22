New York, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smartphone Screen Protectors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032921/?utm_source=GNW

Abstract:

- Global Smartphone Screen Protectors Market to Reach $61.5 Million by 2027

- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Smartphone Screen Protectors estimated at US$41.9 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$61.5 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5.6% over the period 2020-2027. Tempered Glass, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.8% CAGR and reach US$58.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Other Materials segment is readjusted to a revised 2.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.6% CAGR

- The Smartphone Screen Protectors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$13 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -

Belkin International

Clarivue

Corning Inc.

FeYong Digital Technology Limited

Halloa Enterprise

Harito

IntelliARMOR

Jiizii Glass

Nippon Electric Glass

NuShield

Protek

Ryan Technology

Shenzhen Yoobao Technology

Xtreme Guard

ZAGG Inc.







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Smartphone Screen Protectors Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020E

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

