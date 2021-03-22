Global IoT Connectivity Management Platforms Market Report 2020: Base-year of 2019 Analysis and 9-year Forecast for the Wireless IoT CMP Market by Technology and Supplier

Dublin, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IoT Forecast: Connectivity Management Platforms 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Established connectivity management platform suppliers should invest in new features and experiment with new pricing models to protect their relationships with large MNOs and compete against smaller platform providers.

Many telecoms operators have deployed IoT connectivity management platforms (CMPs) to support their IoT operations. This report provides a forecast for the adoption of IoT CMPs worldwide, including projections for the number of managed connections and operators' spending on third-party CMPs.

This report provides a forecast for the adoption of IoT connectivity management platforms (CMPs) worldwide.



It includes projections for:

the number of managed connections, split by the type of spectrum used (for example, licensed spectrum for 3G and NB-IoT and unlicensed spectrum for Sigfox) and the type of CMPs used by operators (proprietary and third-party)

operators' spending on third-party CMPs.

This report is based on interviews with key industry stakeholders and published data sources (see appendix).

Geographical Coverage

Central and Eastern Europe (CEE)

Developed Asia-Pacific (DVAP)

Emerging Asia-Pacific (EMAP)excluding China

China

Latin America (LATAM)

Middle East and North Africa (MENA)

North America (NA)

Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA)

Western Europe (WE)

Key Metrics

Managed wireless IoT connections worldwide, split by the type of spectrum used (licensed and unlicensed)

Managed wireless IoT connections worldwide, split by the type of CMP (proprietary and third-party)

Managed IoT connections worldwide and by region

Operator spending on third-party IoT CMPs

CMP vendor market shares

This report provides:

a base-year 2019 analysis and 9-year forecast for the wireless IoT CMP market worldwide, split by technology and supplier

forecasts for operators' spending on third-party CMPs and an overview of the market shares of the main CMP suppliers

an analysis of the key trends in IoT CMP adoption, as well as the drivers and challenges

recommendations for suppliers of IoT CMPs.

Who Should Read this Report

Operators' IoT teams

Connectivity management platform vendors' strategy teams

connectivity management platform vendors' marketing and business development teams

Product management teams in vendors and operators that develop

connectivity management platforms

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

Worldwide trends

Third-party CMP revenue and vendor market shares

Forecast methodology and definitions

Appendix

About the author

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qf88gp