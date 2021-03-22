New York, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Water Bottles Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032920/?utm_source=GNW

Abstract:

- Global Smart Water Bottles Market to Reach $71 Million by 2027

- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Smart Water Bottles estimated at US$16.9 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$71 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 22.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Polymer, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 24.2% CAGR and reach US$60.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Metal segment is readjusted to a revised 15.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 22.1% CAGR

- The Smart Water Bottles market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$12.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 22.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 20.4% and 19.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.7% CAGR.

- Other Types Segment to Record 19.8% CAGR

- In the global Other Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 19.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$634 Thousand in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$8.3 Million by the year 2027.



Select Competitors (Total 35 Featured) -

Caktus, Inc

Ecomo

Groking Lab Limited

Hidrate Inc

Hydracoach, Inc

Moikit

Open-2, Llc

Out Of Galaxy, Inc

Thermos LLC

Trago,Inc







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Smart Water Bottles Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020E

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Smart Water

Bottles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Water Bottles by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Polymer by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Polymer by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Metal by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Metal by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Types by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Online by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Online by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Offline by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Offline by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 13: USA Current & Future Analysis for Smart Water Bottles

by Type - Polymer, Metal and Other Types - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 14: USA 7-Year Perspective for Smart Water Bottles by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymer, Metal

and Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 15: USA Current & Future Analysis for Smart Water Bottles

by Distribution Channel - Online and Offline - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 16: USA 7-Year Perspective for Smart Water Bottles by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Online and Offline for the Years 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 17: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Smart Water

Bottles by Type - Polymer, Metal and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 18: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Smart Water Bottles by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymer, Metal

and Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 19: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Smart Water

Bottles by Distribution Channel - Online and Offline -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Smart Water Bottles by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Online and Offline for the Years 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 21: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Smart Water

Bottles by Type - Polymer, Metal and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 22: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Smart Water Bottles by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymer, Metal

and Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 23: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Smart Water

Bottles by Distribution Channel - Online and Offline -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Smart Water Bottles by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Online and Offline for the Years 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 25: China Current & Future Analysis for Smart Water

Bottles by Type - Polymer, Metal and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 26: China 7-Year Perspective for Smart Water Bottles by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymer, Metal

and Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 27: China Current & Future Analysis for Smart Water

Bottles by Distribution Channel - Online and Offline -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 28: China 7-Year Perspective for Smart Water Bottles by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Online and Offline for the Years 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 29: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart Water

Bottles by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Water Bottles by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 31: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart Water

Bottles by Type - Polymer, Metal and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 32: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Water Bottles by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymer, Metal

and Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 33: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart Water

Bottles by Distribution Channel - Online and Offline -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 34: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Water Bottles by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Online and Offline for the Years 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 35: France Current & Future Analysis for Smart Water

Bottles by Type - Polymer, Metal and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 36: France 7-Year Perspective for Smart Water Bottles by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymer, Metal

and Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 37: France Current & Future Analysis for Smart Water

Bottles by Distribution Channel - Online and Offline -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: France 7-Year Perspective for Smart Water Bottles by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Online and Offline for the Years 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 39: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Smart Water

Bottles by Type - Polymer, Metal and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 40: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Smart Water Bottles by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymer, Metal

and Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 41: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Smart Water

Bottles by Distribution Channel - Online and Offline -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Smart Water Bottles by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Online and Offline for the Years 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 43: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Smart Water

Bottles by Type - Polymer, Metal and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 44: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Smart Water Bottles by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymer, Metal

and Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 45: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Smart Water

Bottles by Distribution Channel - Online and Offline -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 46: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Smart Water Bottles by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Online and Offline for the Years 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 47: UK Current & Future Analysis for Smart Water Bottles

by Type - Polymer, Metal and Other Types - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 48: UK 7-Year Perspective for Smart Water Bottles by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymer, Metal and

Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 49: UK Current & Future Analysis for Smart Water Bottles

by Distribution Channel - Online and Offline - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 50: UK 7-Year Perspective for Smart Water Bottles by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Online and Offline for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 51: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Water Bottles by Type - Polymer, Metal and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 52: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Water

Bottles by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Polymer, Metal and Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 53: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Water Bottles by Distribution Channel - Online and Offline -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Water

Bottles by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Online and Offline for the Years 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 55: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Water Bottles by Type - Polymer, Metal and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Smart Water

Bottles by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Polymer, Metal and Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 57: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Water Bottles by Distribution Channel - Online and Offline -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 58: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Smart Water

Bottles by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Online and Offline for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 59: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Water Bottles by Type - Polymer, Metal and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Water

Bottles by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Polymer, Metal and Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 61: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Water Bottles by Distribution Channel - Online and Offline -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Water

Bottles by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Online and Offline for the Years 2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 35

