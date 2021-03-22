UFP Technologies, Inc. to Present Virtually and Host 1x1 Investor Meetings at the Sidoti Investor Conference on March 24, 2021

NEWBURYPORT, Mass., March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UFP Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: UFPT), an innovative designer and custom converter of foams, plastics, and natural fiber materials primarily for the medical market, today announced that R. Jeffrey Bailly, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Ron Lataille, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the virtual Sidoti Conference on March 24, 2021. UFP Technologies, Inc.’s presentation will be webcast and is scheduled for 9:15 AM ET on March 24. The presentation can be accessed through the conference portal at https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_1Y6Qgd09S3mflavRTx9KGg, or in the investor relations section of the Company's website: www.ufpt.com.



About UFP Technologies, Inc.

UFP Technologies is an innovative designer and custom manufacturer of components, subassemblies, products, and packaging primarily for the medical market. Utilizing highly specialized foams, films and plastics, UFP converts raw materials through laminating, molding, radio frequency welding and fabricating techniques. The Company is diversified by also providing highly engineered solutions to customers in the aerospace & defense, automotive, consumer, electronics and industrial markets.

Contacts:

Ron Lataille, CFO, UFP Technologies, Inc., tel. 978-234-0926

Jeff Elliott, Three Part Advisors, LLC, tel. 972-423-7070