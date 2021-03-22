FORM 8.3

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1) State Street Global Advisors & Affiliates Company dealt in Aon plc Class of relevant security to which

the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) US$0.01 ordinary shares Date of dealing 19th March 2021





2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities 9,188,480 4.06206%



































































































































































































4.06206%



(2) Derivatives (other than options) N/A (3) Options and agreements to

purchase/sell N/A Total 9,188,480



































































































































































































4.06206%





(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security: Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities N/A (2) Derivatives (other than options) N/A (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell N/A Total N/A

3. DEALINGS (Note 4)

(a) Purchases and sales

Purchase/sale Number of relevant securities Price per unit (Note 5) Purchase 100 222.90 Purchase 600 222.90 Purchase 12,603 64.76 Purchase 100 222.90 Purchase 900 222.90 Purchase 100 222.90 Purchase 200 222.90 Purchase 1,800 222.90 Purchase 18 222.90 Purchase 11,438 222.90 Purchase 7,980 222.90 Purchase 1,330 222.90 Purchase 38 222.90 Purchase 143 222.90 Purchase 7,000 224.08 Purchase 300 222.90 Purchase 222 222.90 Purchase 75 222.90 Purchase 100 222.90 Sale 100 222.90 Sale 400 222.90 Sale 800 222.90 Sale 22,900 223.14 Sale 100 222.90 Sale 200 222.90 Sale 46 222.90 Sale 20 222.90 Sale 60 222.90 Sale 14 222.90 Sale 100 222.90 Sale 76 222.90 Sale 86 222.90 Sale 7,900 222.90 Sale 32,200 222.90 Sale 11039 222.90 Sale 3,737 222.90 Sale 26,400 222.90 Sale 20,402 222.90 Sale 5,151 222.90 Sale 800 222.90 Sale 1,500 222.90 Sale 75 222.90 Sale 320 222.90 Sale 1,312 222.90 Sale 1,820 222.90 Sale 200 222.90 Sale 69 222.90 Sale 1,500 222.90 Sale 11 222.90 Sale 111 222.90 Sale 243 222.90 Sale 4,440 222.90 Sale 44 222.90







(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name,

e.g. CFD Nature of transaction



(Note 6) Number of relevant securities



(Note 7) Price per unit



(Note 5) N/A



(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product name,

e.g. call option Writing, selling,

purchasing

varying etc. Number of

securities to which

the option relates

(Note 7) Exercise

price Type, e.g.

American,

European etc. Expiry

date Option money

paid/received

per unit (Note 5) N/A

(ii) Exercising

Product name,

e.g. call option Number of securities Exercise price per

unit (Note 5) N/A

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Nature of transaction

(Note 8) Details Price per unit

(if applicable) (Note 5) N/A

4. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated. N/A



