Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company Receives Record Number of Applications to Purchase New Franchise Gaming Center Territories

Boca Raton, Florida, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company ( OTCQB:WINR ) (“Simplicity Esports”), announced that it has received a record number of applications submitted via its wholly owned subsidiary, PLAYlive Nation’s website, from potential franchisees interested in purchasing new franchise territories, and opening Simplicity Esports gaming centers.

New franchisee applications include disclosure of financial information, desired territory, and business background. New applicants typically take 30 to 60 days to move through Simplicity Esports’ internal vetting and sales process. The vetting process is designed to approve only those applicants that Simplicity Esports believes have the financial and business experience needed to become a franchisee owner-operator of a Simplicity Esports gaming center. Not all applications are approved.

New franchisees are assisted with site selection and lease negotiation, as well as planning, renovations, and build out. Single franchise territories are currently sold for a $45,000 purchase fee, while some discounts may be available for the purchase of multiple territories. Simplicity Esports also generates revenue for the sale of furniture, fixtures, and equipment to franchisees for the build out phase of gaming center construction.

Roman Franklin, President of Simplicity Esports, stated, “I am enthusiastic about our prospects for 2021. The combination of our growing corporate owned and franchisee owned gaming center infrastructure is a testament to our commitment to remaining the largest footprint of esports gaming centers in the U.S. I attribute the record number of franchisee applications to pent up demand caused by COVID-19 disruptions. I expect the demand will continue to increase as a growing number of states lift restrictions that have been in place for almost a year.”

About Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company:

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company (WINR) is an established brand within the esports industry, competing and streaming in popular games across different genres, including Apex Legends®, PUBG Mobile®, Overwatch®, League of Legends®, and various EA Sports® titles. Simplicity Esports is also in the process of designing, minting, and selling non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for the esports and gaming industries. Simplicity Esports also owns and operates 12 and is the franchisor for more than 20 Esports Gaming Centers providing the public an opportunity to experience gaming and esports in a social setting, regardless of skill or experience. Simplicity Esports also organizes and hosts various in-person events and play from home, online tournaments. Simplicity Esports also owns a Riot Games League of Legends franchise and top Brazilian esports organization, Flamengo Esports.

Apex Legends®, PUBG Mobile®, Overwatch®, League of Legends®, Fortnite®, EA Sports® and Free Fire® are registered trademarks of their respective owners.

