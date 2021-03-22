New York, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Pneumatics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032914/?utm_source=GNW

Abstract:

- Global Smart Pneumatics Market to Reach $5.2 Billion by 2027

- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Smart Pneumatics estimated at US$3.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.2 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5.3% over the period 2020-2027. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.7% CAGR and reach US$3.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software & Services segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.9% CAGR

- The Smart Pneumatics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$923.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.1% and 4.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 35 Featured) -

Advanced Pneumatics Company, Inc.

Basso Industry Corp.

Bimba Manufacturing Company

Bosch Rexroth AG

Eaton

Emerson Electric Co.

Festo AG & Co. KG

Ingersoll-Rand plc

Metso Corporation

Parker-Hannifin Corporation

Rotork plc

Thomson Industries, Inc.







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Smart Pneumatics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020E

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Smart Pneumatics

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Pneumatics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Hardware by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Hardware by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Software &

Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Software & Services by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Semiconductor by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Semiconductor by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Food & Beverage by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Food & Beverage by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Automotive by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Oil & Gas by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for Energy & Power by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Energy & Power by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Water &

Wastewater by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Water & Wastewater by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 21: World Current & Future Analysis for Actuators by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 22: World 7-Year Perspective for Actuators by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 23: World Current & Future Analysis for Modules by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 7-Year Perspective for Modules by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Valves by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 26: World 7-Year Perspective for Valves by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 27: USA Current & Future Analysis for Smart Pneumatics by

Component - Hardware and Software & Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 28: USA 7-Year Perspective for Smart Pneumatics by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware

and Software & Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 29: USA Current & Future Analysis for Smart Pneumatics by

End-Use - Semiconductor, Food & Beverage, Other End-Uses,

Automotive, Oil & Gas, Energy & Power and Water & Wastewater -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA 7-Year Perspective for Smart Pneumatics by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Semiconductor, Food & Beverage, Other End-Uses, Automotive, Oil &

Gas, Energy & Power and Water & Wastewater for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Smart Pneumatics by

Type - Actuators, Modules and Valves - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 32: USA 7-Year Perspective for Smart Pneumatics by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Actuators, Modules and

Valves for the Years 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 33: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Smart Pneumatics

by Component - Hardware and Software & Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 34: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Smart Pneumatics by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware

and Software & Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 35: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Smart Pneumatics

by End-Use - Semiconductor, Food & Beverage, Other End-Uses,

Automotive, Oil & Gas, Energy & Power and Water & Wastewater -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Smart Pneumatics by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Semiconductor, Food & Beverage, Other End-Uses, Automotive, Oil &

Gas, Energy & Power and Water & Wastewater for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Smart Pneumatics

by Type - Actuators, Modules and Valves - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 38: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Smart Pneumatics by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Actuators,

Modules and Valves for the Years 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 39: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Smart Pneumatics

by Component - Hardware and Software & Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 40: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Smart Pneumatics by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware

and Software & Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 41: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Smart Pneumatics

by End-Use - Semiconductor, Food & Beverage, Other End-Uses,

Automotive, Oil & Gas, Energy & Power and Water & Wastewater -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Smart Pneumatics by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Semiconductor, Food & Beverage, Other End-Uses, Automotive, Oil &

Gas, Energy & Power and Water & Wastewater for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Smart Pneumatics

by Type - Actuators, Modules and Valves - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 44: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Smart Pneumatics by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Actuators, Modules

and Valves for the Years 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 45: China Current & Future Analysis for Smart Pneumatics

by Component - Hardware and Software & Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 46: China 7-Year Perspective for Smart Pneumatics by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware

and Software & Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 47: China Current & Future Analysis for Smart Pneumatics

by End-Use - Semiconductor, Food & Beverage, Other End-Uses,

Automotive, Oil & Gas, Energy & Power and Water & Wastewater -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: China 7-Year Perspective for Smart Pneumatics by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Semiconductor, Food & Beverage, Other End-Uses, Automotive, Oil &

Gas, Energy & Power and Water & Wastewater for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Smart Pneumatics

by Type - Actuators, Modules and Valves - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 50: China 7-Year Perspective for Smart Pneumatics by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Actuators, Modules

and Valves for the Years 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 51: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart Pneumatics

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 52: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Pneumatics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 53: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart Pneumatics

by Component - Hardware and Software & Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Pneumatics by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware

and Software & Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart Pneumatics

by End-Use - Semiconductor, Food & Beverage, Other End-Uses,

Automotive, Oil & Gas, Energy & Power and Water & Wastewater -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Pneumatics by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Semiconductor, Food & Beverage, Other End-Uses, Automotive, Oil &

Gas, Energy & Power and Water & Wastewater for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 57: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart Pneumatics

by Type - Actuators, Modules and Valves - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 58: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Pneumatics by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Actuators,

Modules and Valves for the Years 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 59: France Current & Future Analysis for Smart Pneumatics

by Component - Hardware and Software & Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: France 7-Year Perspective for Smart Pneumatics by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware

and Software & Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Smart Pneumatics

by End-Use - Semiconductor, Food & Beverage, Other End-Uses,

Automotive, Oil & Gas, Energy & Power and Water & Wastewater -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: France 7-Year Perspective for Smart Pneumatics by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Semiconductor, Food & Beverage, Other End-Uses, Automotive, Oil &

Gas, Energy & Power and Water & Wastewater for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 63: France Current & Future Analysis for Smart Pneumatics

by Type - Actuators, Modules and Valves - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 64: France 7-Year Perspective for Smart Pneumatics by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Actuators,

Modules and Valves for the Years 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 65: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Pneumatics by Component - Hardware and Software & Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Smart Pneumatics by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware

and Software & Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Pneumatics by End-Use - Semiconductor, Food & Beverage, Other

End-Uses, Automotive, Oil & Gas, Energy & Power and Water &

Wastewater - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Smart Pneumatics by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Semiconductor, Food & Beverage, Other End-Uses, Automotive, Oil &

Gas, Energy & Power and Water & Wastewater for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 69: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Pneumatics by Type - Actuators, Modules and Valves -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 70: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Smart Pneumatics by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Actuators,

Modules and Valves for the Years 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 71: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Smart Pneumatics

by Component - Hardware and Software & Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Smart Pneumatics by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware

and Software & Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Smart Pneumatics

by End-Use - Semiconductor, Food & Beverage, Other End-Uses,

Automotive, Oil & Gas, Energy & Power and Water & Wastewater -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Smart Pneumatics by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Semiconductor, Food & Beverage, Other End-Uses, Automotive, Oil &

Gas, Energy & Power and Water & Wastewater for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 75: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Smart Pneumatics

by Type - Actuators, Modules and Valves - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 76: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Smart Pneumatics by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Actuators, Modules

and Valves for the Years 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 77: UK Current & Future Analysis for Smart Pneumatics by

Component - Hardware and Software & Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: UK 7-Year Perspective for Smart Pneumatics by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware

and Software & Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Smart Pneumatics by

End-Use - Semiconductor, Food & Beverage, Other End-Uses,

Automotive, Oil & Gas, Energy & Power and Water & Wastewater -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: UK 7-Year Perspective for Smart Pneumatics by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Semiconductor, Food &

Beverage, Other End-Uses, Automotive, Oil & Gas, Energy & Power

and Water & Wastewater for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 81: UK Current & Future Analysis for Smart Pneumatics by

Type - Actuators, Modules and Valves - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 82: UK 7-Year Perspective for Smart Pneumatics by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Actuators, Modules and

Valves for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 83: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Pneumatics by Component - Hardware and Software & Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart

Pneumatics by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hardware and Software & Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 85: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Pneumatics by End-Use - Semiconductor, Food & Beverage, Other

End-Uses, Automotive, Oil & Gas, Energy & Power and Water &

Wastewater - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart

Pneumatics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Semiconductor, Food & Beverage, Other End-Uses, Automotive, Oil &

Gas, Energy & Power and Water & Wastewater for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 87: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Pneumatics by Type - Actuators, Modules and Valves -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 88: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart

Pneumatics by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Actuators, Modules and Valves for the Years 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 89: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Pneumatics by Component - Hardware and Software & Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Smart Pneumatics

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware

and Software & Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 91: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Pneumatics by End-Use - Semiconductor, Food & Beverage, Other

End-Uses, Automotive, Oil & Gas, Energy & Power and Water &

Wastewater - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Smart Pneumatics

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Semiconductor, Food & Beverage, Other End-Uses, Automotive, Oil &

Gas, Energy & Power and Water & Wastewater for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 93: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Pneumatics by Type - Actuators, Modules and Valves -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 94: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Smart Pneumatics

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Actuators,

Modules and Valves for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 95: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Pneumatics by Component - Hardware and Software & Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Pneumatics

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware

and Software & Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 97: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Pneumatics by End-Use - Semiconductor, Food & Beverage, Other

End-Uses, Automotive, Oil & Gas, Energy & Power and Water &

Wastewater - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Pneumatics

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Semiconductor, Food & Beverage, Other End-Uses, Automotive, Oil &

Gas, Energy & Power and Water & Wastewater for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 99: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Pneumatics by Type - Actuators, Modules and Valves -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 100: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Smart

Pneumatics by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Actuators, Modules and Valves for the Years 2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 35

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



