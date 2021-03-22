Alliance Trust PLC - Net asset Value

ALLIANCE TRUST PLC



At the close of business Friday 19 March 2021:

The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

- excluding income, 989.5p

- including income, 991.4p



The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

- excluding income, 978.1p

- including income, 980.0p

Alliance Trust PLC Tel. +44 (0)1382 938320

Notes