Capital Farm Credit Announces Key Executive Team Additions

Bryan, Texas, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of an ongoing leadership team transition, Capital Farm Credit recently announced the following additions to its Executive Management Team: Jon Hutchinson was named Chief Credit Officer; Sally Lawson was named Chief Financial Officer; Phil Peabody was named Chief Lending Officer; and Glenn Trant was named Chief Operating Officer.

“We’re fortunate to have such a talented pool of leaders within our association,” said Ben Novosad, Chief Executive Officer of Capital Farm Credit. “We’ve been blessed with a long-tenured Executive Management Team with many years of experience among us.”

“There are a number of obvious advantages to having long-tenured executives,” added Novosad. “However, one of the potential challenges comes when those leaders approach retirement. We’ve had a number of key leader retirements this year, but fortunately, we also have a solid plan in place and have identified and prepared our next generation of leaders.”

Earlier this year, Jeff Norte was named CEO-elect to replace Novosad, who last year announced his pending retirement in 2021. Norte is expected to become CEO on June 1.

“With Jon, Sally, Phil, and Glenn, we’re well positioned to build on the foundation of success that is already in place,” said Jeff Norte, CEO-elect. “They’ve each played key roles in the growth and success of Capital Farm Credit over the years, and I’m excited about the opportunity to lead such a bright and talented team going forward.”

Jon Hutchinson joined Capital Farm Credit in 2010 as a Senior Credit Officer and has held a variety of credit leadership positions, most recently Senior Vice President and Director of Commercial Credit. Prior to joining Capital Farm Credit, he served in credit leadership positions within John Deere Credit, and as an examiner with the Farm Credit Administration. Hutchinson has a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Business from Colorado State University, and a Master of Science degree in Business Administration from Iowa State University.

Sally Lawson has more than 30 years of financial and accounting experience, with more than 16 years of experience in Farm Credit. She was instrumental in building expertise within CFC’s finance and accounting areas, including the development and management of the association’s Treasury Services Department. She has a bachelor’s degree in Finance from Texas Tech University, and an advanced degree from the American Bankers Association Stonier Graduate School of Banking, in partnership with University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business. In addition, she also holds a certificate of Leadership from the Wharton School of Business.

Phil Peabody has been a member of the Capital Farm Credit team for more than 15 years, most recently leading the association’s Enterprise Risk Management function as Chief Risk Officer. His background includes managing corporate lending relationships for widely syndicated loans across the Farm Credit System. In addition, Peabody served as a Branch Manager and Loan Officer in West Texas. Prior to joining Capital Farm Credit, he worked for ADM as an oilseeds merchandiser. Peabody has Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in Agricultural and Applied Economics from Texas Tech University.

Glenn Trant has more than 30 years of Farm Credit experience across a variety of lending, credit, and support functions. He joined Capital Farm Credit in 2008, after a merger with First Ag Credit, where he served as Chief Lending Officer and Regional President. Prior to taking on the role of Interim Chief Lending Officer, Glenn served as Senior Vice President, Lending & Relationship Management, as well as Regional President for Capital Farm Credit. Glenn has a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Economics, and a Master of Business Administration degree in Finance and Accounting from Texas A&M University.

About Capital Farm Credit

For more than 100 years, Capital Farm Credit has supported rural communities and agriculture with reliable, consistent credit and financial services. Capital Farm Credit is a proud member of the Farm Credit system and serves more than 21,500 members, with loans outstanding totaling more than $8 billion. Headquartered in Bryan, Texas, Capital Farm Credit has offices serving 192 of Texas’ 254 counties. For more information about its patronage dividend program, financial services and office locations, visit CapitalFarmCredit.com.

