New York, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Packaging Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032912/?utm_source=GNW
In addition to being a global intelligence exchange platform, MarketGlass™ is a powerful knowledge center that delivers dynamic project-focused market intelligence. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project Data stack.
- Interactive peer-to-peer and enterprise-to-enterprise ideation and market intelligence exchange is facilitated via a robust, secure, and validated process. The process draws from uniquely qualified project-specific and geographically focused executives overseeing business development, marketing and sales operations.
- Trends & Factors - Identifying and validating local trends and factors driving each competitive marketplace. These factors include pricing variances, market trajectories, Covid-19 impact and recovery, locally active leading brands, and other parameters impacting the region in the short to medium term such as supply chain realignments.
- Mobile Access & App - Our mobile version of the report may be accessed via our mobile app or directly for a full mobile experience.
- Complimentary Updates - for one year. At least one update in 12-month period is normal and anytime there’s a significant change affecting the market dynamics.
- Bespoke Updates & Team Collaborations - Clients may build a bespoke version of our report with peers on our MarketGlass™ platform which enables multidimensional data simulations.
- Knowledge Center - clients have full-stack data access for project data they support or purchase including primary research engagement stats, companies and executives.
Abstract:
- Global Smart Packaging Market to Reach $16.3 Billion by 2027
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Smart Packaging estimated at US$9.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16.3 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 7.4% over the period 2020-2027. Active Packaging, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.4% CAGR and reach US$11.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Intelligent Packaging segment is readjusted to a revised 10% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7% CAGR
- The Smart Packaging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.8% and 6.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.2% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 35 Featured) -
- Amcor Plc
- Ball Corporation
- BASF SE
- Berry Global, Inc.
- Coveris Holdings S.A.
- Dansensor A/S
- Desiccare, Inc.
- Huhtamaki PPL Ltd
- LINPAC Packaging Limited
- Point Five Packaging, LLC
- Praxair, Inc.
- Sealed Air Corporation
- Winpak Limited
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032912/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Global Competitor Market Shares
Smart Packaging Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2020E
Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Smart Packaging by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Packaging by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Active Packaging
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Active Packaging by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Intelligent
Packaging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Intelligent Packaging by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Food & Beverage by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Food & Beverage by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Personal Care by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Personal Care by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Automotive by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 17: USA Current & Future Analysis for Smart Packaging by
Product Type - Active Packaging and Intelligent Packaging -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: USA 7-Year Perspective for Smart Packaging by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Active Packaging
and Intelligent Packaging for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for Smart Packaging by
Application - Food & Beverage, Healthcare, Personal Care,
Automotive and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 20: USA 7-Year Perspective for Smart Packaging by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverage, Healthcare, Personal Care, Automotive and Other
Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 21: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Smart Packaging
by Product Type - Active Packaging and Intelligent Packaging -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 22: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Smart Packaging by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Active
Packaging and Intelligent Packaging for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 23: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Smart Packaging
by Application - Food & Beverage, Healthcare, Personal Care,
Automotive and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 24: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Smart Packaging by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverage, Healthcare, Personal Care, Automotive and Other
Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 25: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Smart Packaging
by Product Type - Active Packaging and Intelligent Packaging -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Smart Packaging by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Active
Packaging and Intelligent Packaging for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 27: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Smart Packaging
by Application - Food & Beverage, Healthcare, Personal Care,
Automotive and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 28: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Smart Packaging by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverage, Healthcare, Personal Care, Automotive and Other
Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 29: China Current & Future Analysis for Smart Packaging
by Product Type - Active Packaging and Intelligent Packaging -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: China 7-Year Perspective for Smart Packaging by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Active
Packaging and Intelligent Packaging for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 31: China Current & Future Analysis for Smart Packaging
by Application - Food & Beverage, Healthcare, Personal Care,
Automotive and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 32: China 7-Year Perspective for Smart Packaging by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverage, Healthcare, Personal Care, Automotive and Other
Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 33: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart Packaging
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 34: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Packaging by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 35: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart Packaging
by Product Type - Active Packaging and Intelligent Packaging -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Packaging by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Active
Packaging and Intelligent Packaging for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 37: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart Packaging
by Application - Food & Beverage, Healthcare, Personal Care,
Automotive and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 38: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Packaging by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverage, Healthcare, Personal Care, Automotive and Other
Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 39: France Current & Future Analysis for Smart Packaging
by Product Type - Active Packaging and Intelligent Packaging -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 40: France 7-Year Perspective for Smart Packaging by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Active
Packaging and Intelligent Packaging for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 41: France Current & Future Analysis for Smart Packaging
by Application - Food & Beverage, Healthcare, Personal Care,
Automotive and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 42: France 7-Year Perspective for Smart Packaging by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverage, Healthcare, Personal Care, Automotive and Other
Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 43: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Smart Packaging
by Product Type - Active Packaging and Intelligent Packaging -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Smart Packaging by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Active
Packaging and Intelligent Packaging for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 45: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Smart Packaging
by Application - Food & Beverage, Healthcare, Personal Care,
Automotive and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 46: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Smart Packaging by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverage, Healthcare, Personal Care, Automotive and Other
Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 47: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Smart Packaging
by Product Type - Active Packaging and Intelligent Packaging -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Smart Packaging by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Active
Packaging and Intelligent Packaging for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 49: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Smart Packaging
by Application - Food & Beverage, Healthcare, Personal Care,
Automotive and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 50: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Smart Packaging by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverage, Healthcare, Personal Care, Automotive and Other
Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 51: UK Current & Future Analysis for Smart Packaging by
Product Type - Active Packaging and Intelligent Packaging -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 52: UK 7-Year Perspective for Smart Packaging by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Active Packaging
and Intelligent Packaging for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 53: UK Current & Future Analysis for Smart Packaging by
Application - Food & Beverage, Healthcare, Personal Care,
Automotive and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 54: UK 7-Year Perspective for Smart Packaging by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverage, Healthcare, Personal Care, Automotive and Other
Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 55: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Packaging by Product Type - Active Packaging and Intelligent
Packaging - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Packaging
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Active Packaging and Intelligent Packaging for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 57: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Packaging by Application - Food & Beverage, Healthcare,
Personal Care, Automotive and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 58: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Packaging
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverage, Healthcare, Personal Care, Automotive and Other
Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 59: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Packaging by Product Type - Active Packaging and Intelligent
Packaging - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Smart Packaging
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Active Packaging and Intelligent Packaging for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 61: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Packaging by Application - Food & Beverage, Healthcare,
Personal Care, Automotive and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Smart Packaging
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverage, Healthcare, Personal Care, Automotive and Other
Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 63: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Packaging by Product Type - Active Packaging and Intelligent
Packaging - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 64: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Packaging
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Active Packaging and Intelligent Packaging for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 65: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Packaging by Application - Food & Beverage, Healthcare,
Personal Care, Automotive and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Packaging
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverage, Healthcare, Personal Care, Automotive and Other
Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 35
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032912/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________