Workday Announces the Creation of 400 New Jobs at its European Headquarters in Dublin

DUBLIN, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources , today announced that it will create 400 new jobs at its European headquarters in Dublin, growing its workforce in Ireland by 30 percent. Hiring will commence immediately. This investment is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.



The majority of the 400 new roles will span product and technology development, which includes software engineering, with additional opportunities in sales, customer operations, and other functions. Employees based out of the Workday Dublin office play an integral role in the company’s innovation efforts, including research and product development.

Workday currently employs more than 1,300 people from all over the world, including over 800 engineers, at its European headquarters in Kings Building, Smithfield, Dublin 7. It first located in Dublin in 2008 following the acquisition of Cape Clear, an Irish technology company which was an Enterprise Service Bus (ESB) provider. In 2015, Workday opened its new European headquarters in Kings Building.

“Since setting up operations in Ireland in 2008, we’ve attracted some of the industry’s best talent to help develop our innovative products,” said Chano Fernandez, co-CEO, Workday. “Our Irish team has helped to shape our technology and ultimately supported the success of our customers around the world. With this added support, we’ll be able to continue this great progress by expanding our efforts in the region and fostering a great culture in our Dublin office.”

“As part of this new round of hiring, there are really dynamic career opportunities available at Workday Dublin,” said Chris Byrne, senior vice president, Technology Customer Operations, Workday. “Applicants have the chance to join a team at an innovative technology company with a strong global brand, known for being a great place to work. Not only does our team support the company’s regional efforts, but we’re also committed to the community at Smithfield, regularly volunteering and participating in local projects. We look forward to returning to our in-person community engagement as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic subsides.”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin TD said: “Today’s announcement of 400 new roles by Workday is a great vote of confidence in Dublin, and in Ireland, as a place to do business, to grow and to succeed. It is a strong endorsement of the skills and talent of our workforce and provides a welcome boost to our economy.

The government’s mission over the coming months and years will be to get people back to work and rebuild our economy, while also ensuring Ireland remains well placed to thrive in the new green and digital economy of the future, with sustainable and high quality jobs. Today’s announcement is a welcome contribution to this.”

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar TD said: “I’m really pleased that Workday has decided to expand and create more jobs at its European HQ in Dublin. The creation of these 400 additional jobs underlines the company’s commitment to Ireland and is a real boost at time when so many people are out of work. It’s also a huge boost for Smithfield and Dublin City Centre which is quiet now but will be bustling again. Our highly skilled workforce enables companies like Workday to grow and further embed their operations here. I wish the company the very best with its expansion plans.”

Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohoe TD said: “Workday has gone from strength to strength since coming to Smithfield more than five years ago. This additional vote of confidence, not only in the talented workforce that is available to the company here in Ireland but also to the area, will further cement Workday as part of the Dublin 7 community. These jobs, which are due to come on stream immediately will offer much sought after opportunities to professionals in a range of areas and will further support the job ahead in rebuilding our economy and getting our people back to work.”

Commenting on the announcement, IDA CEO Martin Shanahan said: “Since establishing its European headquarters in Dublin, Workday’s business operations in Ireland have grown rapidly. This announcement further enhances Ireland’s reputation as a premier location for companies in the cloud computing industry, due to the availability of highly skilled ICT graduates and professionals here.”



Details on open opportunities and careers at Workday can be found here: https://www.workday.com/en-us/pages/careers-dublin.html .

Workday is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resource , helping customers adapt and thrive in a changing world. Workday applications for financial management, human resources, planning, spend management, and analytics have been adopted by thousands of organisations around the world and across industries—from medium-sized businesses to more than 45 percent of the Fortune 500. For more information about Workday, visit workday.com .

