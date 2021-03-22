Dr. Uma Naidoo, MD, Joins Meru Health Board of Advisors To Help Company Strengthen the Nutritional Psychiatry Component in Online Mental Health Program

SAN FRANCISCO, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meru Health , which provides the most comprehensive online mental health solution for depression, burnout and anxiety, announced today that Dr. Uma Naidoo , a pioneer in nutritional psychiatry, has joined the company’s Board of Advisors. Her focus as part of that Board is to help Meru Health expand its program’s nutritional guidance.



Dr. Naidoo is an awarded board-certified psychiatrist at Harvard Medical School, professional chef, nutrition specialist and author of the recently released This is Your Brain on Food: An Indispensable Guide to the Surprising Foods that Fight Depression, Anxiety, PTSD, OCD, ADHD and More. She founded and directs the first hospital-based clinical service in Nutritional Psychiatry in the United States and serves as the Director of Nutritional & Metabolic Psychiatry at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Dr. Naidoo draws on cutting-edge research to explain the gut-brain connection and how people can combat depression and anxiety with the help of nutrition. Research has determined, for instance, that certain foods can help reduce inflammation in the body that is known to be linked to depression and anxiety. “Some people call the gut ‘the second brain.’ There is anatomical and physiologic two-way communication between the gut and brain via the vagus nerve, and that helps us understand the connection between diet and disease much better, including depression and anxiety,” said Dr. Naidoo. “I’m impressed by the work Meru Health has already done in this area, and by its holistic approach to mental health, and I’m excited to get involved and help strengthen the nutritional components of the Meru program.”

Kristian Ranta, CEO and Founder of Meru Health, said, “Meru Health’s holistic program goes beyond just talk therapy and CBT to include other principals proven to help improve mental wellbeing - including factors like nutrition and sleep. Our minds and bodies are connected- what we eat has a tremendous effect on how we feel. Meru Health is harnessing nutrition in our programs and the results have been phenomenal. Dr. Naidoo’s expertise will help Meru expand its capabilities in this area, to help more people reduce their depression and anxiety.”

Meru Health is setting a new standard in mental healthcare with the most comprehensive online solution that combines licensed therapists and psychiatrists, a smartphone-based treatment program, a biofeedback wearable, and anonymous peer-support groups. In peer-reviewed clinical studies, the Meru Health program has demonstrated 2-3X better clinical effectiveness and longer lasting results versus the typical standard of care in the U.S. today.

Other members of Meru Health’s Board of Advisors include Dr. Elissa Epel, PhD Psychology, Professor at the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, UCSF; Dr. Inna Khazan, PhD Psychology, HRV-biofeedback and mindfulness expert, Harvard Medical School; Dr. Daniel Kraft, Stanford & Harvard trained MD, innovator and inventor; and Dr. Philippe Goldin, PhD Psychology, Assoc. Professor, UC Davis.

Learn more about the Meru Health program at www.meruhealth.com .

About Meru Health

