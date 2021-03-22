Hydrogen Generation Market Worth $ 244.04 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 8.83% CAGR: Verified Market Research™

Jersey City, New Jersey, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Hydrogen Generation Market ” by Application (Petroleum Refinery, Ammonia & Methanol production, Transportation, Power Generation), by Generation & Delivery Mode (Captive, Merchant), by Source (blue hydrogen, green hydrogen, and grey hydrogen), and by Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Hydrogen Generation Market was valued at USD 124 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 244.04 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.83 % from 2021 to 2028.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=122272

Browse in-depth TOC on “ Hydrogen Generation Market ”

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Hydrogen Generation Market Overview

Government regulations for desulfurization and greenhouse gas emissions are the major factors that propelling the market growth. Greenhouse emissions are increasing globally, primarily due to the consumption of fossil fuels and industrialization. Emissions of greenhouse gases, such as carbon dioxide (CO2), nitrous oxide, and methane, are responsible for the rising global temperature, which has increased by around 1° C since the last century. The US, European Union, Russia, and China collectively account for 65% of the global emissions. Among these, the US alone accounts for 25%.

Sulfur levels in fuel have a direct and indirect impact on greenhouse gas emissions. Sulfur impedes the efficient functioning of certain types of catalysts, which, in turn, translates into higher methane emissions from oxidation catalysts and higher carbon dioxide emissions from more advanced technologies. Sulfur also prevents the growth activity of emission control technologies in several domains, such as fuel-efficient gasoline engine designs, traditional diesel as a fuel-efficient alternative, and advanced or hybrid diesel.

The major players in the market are Air Liquide, Cummins, Linde, Air Products & Chemicals, Iwatani, Engie, ITM Power, NEL Hydrogen, Fuel Cell Energy, Messer Group

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Hydrogen Generation Market On the basis of Application, Generation & Delivery Mode, Source, and Geography.

Hydrogen Generation Market by Application Petroleum Refinery Ammonia & Methanol production Transportation Power Generation

Hydrogen Generation Market by Generation & Delivery Mode Captive Merchant

Hydrogen Generation Market by Source Blue Hydrogen Green Hydrogen Grey Hydrogen

Hydrogen Generation Market by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



Browse Related Reports:

Evaporative Cooler Market by Product (Portable Evaporative Cooler and Business Evaporative Cooler), by End User (Residential, Commercial, Industry), by Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

North America Fluid Handling Services Market by Type (Flushing, Filtration, Varnish Removal and Others), by Industry (Oil & Gas, Energy & Power, Chemicals, Construction, Mining, General Manufacturing, Pulp and Paper, and Others), by Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Energy Efficient Motor Market by Efficiency Level (IE1, IE2, IE3, and IE4. The IE4), by Application (HVAC, Fans, Pumps, Compressors, and Others), by End-User (Industrial, Commercial Building, Residential, Automotive, and Others), by Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Well Intervention Market by Service (Logging & Bottomhole survey, Tubing/Packer failure & repair, Stimulation, and Others), by Intervention Type (Light, Medium, and Heavy), by Application (Onshore and Offshore), by Geography, Forecast, 2019-2026

Top 7 centrifugal pump manufacturers connecting all pumping needs internationally

Visualize Hydrogen Generation Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME’s offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.