Artisan Small Cap Fund Named IBD Best Mutual Fund of 2021

MILWAUKEE, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners is pleased to announce the Artisan Small Cap Fund has been named among the best mutual funds of 2021 by Investor’s Business Daily (IBD).

IBD’s Best Mutual Funds Awards recognize funds that have beaten the broad market and surpassed benchmarks over the 1-, 3-, 5- and 10-year periods ended 31 December 2020. IBD evaluated nearly 3,400 mutual funds that have operated for at least 10 years. The Artisan Small Cap Fund ranks fifth in IBD’s Best Small Cap Funds category. IBD considers the award “a significant accomplishment for any fund.”

The Artisan Small Cap Fund (Investor Class: ARTSX, Advisor Class: APDSX, Institutional Class: APHSX) is managed by the Artisan Partners Growth Team, led by portfolio managers Craigh Cepukenas, Jim Hamel, Matt Kamm and Jason White. Mr. Cepukenas is the lead portfolio manager for the Fund.

“This award is a testament to the strength and durability of the Growth team’s process, which has proven successful through the ups and downs of several market cycles,” said Artisan Partners CEO Eric Colson. “We are honored by this award and are incredibly proud of Craigh’s and the Growth team’s accomplishments.”

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS

Artisan Partners, adviser to the Artisan Partners Funds, is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies in growing asset classes to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners’ autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

