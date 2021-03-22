Sernova to Webcast Live at Life Sciences Investor Forum March 25th

LONDON, Ontario, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sernova Corp. (OTCQB:SEOVF)(TSX-V:SVA)(FSE/XETRA:PSH), a leading clinical-stage company focused on developing regenerative medicine therapeutics company, today announced that Dr. Philip Toleikis, President and CEO will present live at LifeSciencesInvestorForum.com on March 25th.



DATE: Thursday, March 25th

TIME: 10:30am ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3qVRFyI

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.lifesciencesinvestorforum.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Sernova is the first and only regenerative medicine therapeutics platform company to demonstrate a well- vascularized subcutaneous islet transplant technology achieving persistent islet graft function in diabetic patients

Sernova has acquired all the patented technology and knowhow for a cellular local immune protection technology (Conformal Coating Technology)

Sernova has recently completed a $23M bought deal, providing the company with a strong cash position



About Sernova

Sernova Corp is developing regenerative medicine therapeutic technologies using a medical device and immune protected therapeutic cells (i.e. human donor cells, corrected human cells, and stem cell-derived cells) to improve the treatment and quality of life of people with chronic metabolic diseases such as insulin-dependent diabetes, blood disorders including hemophilia, and other diseases treated through replacement of proteins or hormones missing or in short supply within the body. For more information, please visit www.sernova.com

