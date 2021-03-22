Global Industrial Air Blower Market is expected to Reach $6.06 Billion by 2027: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global industrial air blower industry was pegged at $4.96 billion in 2019, and is expected to garner $6.06 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 4.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Rise in mining activities and development in the food and beverage industry fuel the growth of the global industrial air blower market. On the other hand, high maintenance and operating cost impede the market growth. Conversely, increase in manufacturing activities in developing regions is expected to usher a plethora of opportunities in the coming years.



Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of covid-19 impacted the manufacturing activities in the global industrial air blower industry. At the same time, the disruption in supply chain resulted in shortage of raw materials. Also, due to lack of workers manufacturing activities came to halt.

The demand from the end-users such as waste water treatment, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals and petrochemicals declined significantly owing to termination in operations during the initial phases of lockdown.

However, the demand is expected to grow during the post-lockdown period, as government bodies are issuing unlock procedures for economic benefits.

The global industrial air blower market is segmented on the basis of type, portability, end-user industry, and region. Based on movement of air, the centrifugal segment held the largest market share in terms of revenue, with more than half of the global market in 2019, and will maintain its lead position during the forecast period. On the other hand, the positive displacement segment is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 4.5% from 2020 to 2027.



Based on business type, the equipment sales segment held the highest share in 2019, with more than three-fifths of the global market, and is expected to continue its dominance by 2027. Nevertheless, the services segment is expected to register at the fastest CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific region held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total revenue, and will rule the roost in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. Conversely, the LAMEA region is expected to manifest the largest CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2027. The report also studies regions including North America and Europe.

Leading market players profiled in the report include Air Control Industries Ltd, Airtech Blower Industries, Atlantic Blowers, Atlas Copco, Compressor Pump and Services, Inc., Everest Blower Systems Pvt. Ltd., GP Motors, Howden, HSI Blower, and Kaeser Kompressoren

