United Infrastructure Holdings Announces Acquisition and $20M Preferred Equity and Senior Debt Financing

Charlotte, North Carolina, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Infrastructure Holdings, Inc., a Mid-Atlantic based independent sponsor holding company, has completed its first acquisition of a leading provider of commercial waterfront structure and marine construction services.

United Infrastructure Holdings specializes in solving strategic and logistical problems on a wide variety of waterfront projects. The company serves governmental agencies and performs commercial government contracts specializing in municipal, private, state and federal projects in the coastal North Carolina and Virginia markets.

United Infrastructure Holdings is focused on providing a wide array of services that focus on water and coastal flooding issues throughout the mid-Atlantic and Southeast. Services provided by United Infrastructure Holdings include BMP/Pond Rehabilitation, Dredging, Bridges and Bulkheads, Water, Sewer and other Force Main Pipe Systems, Carbon Fiber Wrapping, Channel/Basin Dredging, Cluster Pile and Mooring Dolphins, Cofferdams/Shoring, Piers/Wharfs/Loading Docks, Water Control Structures, Water Plant/Basin Sludge Removal and more.

The transaction was funded by a Midwest-based private equity and credit fund along with a regional bank. A total of $20M of outside capital was provided to the company, alongside management’s equity contribution, to fund the acquisition.

ThinkEquity, a division of Fordham Financial Management, Inc., acted as financial advisor to United Infrastructure Holdings, Inc.

