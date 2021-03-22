GlobalTranz Launches New Website with Content Hub and Resources for Shippers, Agents and Carriers

PHOENIX, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobalTranz Enterprises, LLC., a leading technology-enabled third-party logistics solutions provider offering award-winning technology, people-powered customer service, and extensive multimodal carrier relationships, launched a new website, accessible via www.globaltranz.com.



The new, mobile-friendly website offers an improved user experience and reflects the expanded suite of GlobalTranz’s solutions for shippers and carriers, making it easier to connect with the resources they need.

Through organic business growth and strategic acquisition, GlobalTranz has developed services and solutions in addition to its core offerings of technology for the truckload and less-than-truckload freight market. To coincide with shifting b2c and b2b shipping trends, including growing demand for e-commerce solutions and Managed Transportation Services, GlobalTranz offers drop trailer programs and pop-up fleets for dedicated capacity, as well as final mile, white glove and doorstep delivery solutions. The updated website highlights these offerings along with additional detail about their added value across industries.

For the company’s community of independent agents, the website is a hub of content and tools designed to provide agents with access to online tools and marketing and educational resources to support customer engagement.

The newly designed website also serves as a hub of logistics knowledge and information, providing resources to help navigate market trends and challenges for supply chain professionals at all levels. This includes up-to-the-minute weather alerts, educational content on foundational logistics concepts, industry news, proprietary research, white papers, case studies, videos and more.

“The new globaltranz.com is an essential resource providing real-time insights for shippers, carriers, agents and logistics practitioners,” said Bob Farrell, Chairman and CEO of GlobalTranz. “GlobalTranz is proud to offer a wealth of logistics and supply chain content that enables shippers and carriers to stay up to date with the latest industry developments and empowers them to make more informed and timely business decisions that drive their success.”

For more information on GlobalTranz, visit www.globaltranz.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @globaltranz.

About GlobalTranz

GlobalTranz is a full-service third-party logistics provider, bringing award-winning customer service, exceptional industry expertise and market-leading technology to shippers, carriers, and logistics service providers (LSP). GlobalTranz’s people-powered approach combined with comprehensive, relationship-driven support provides shippers of all sizes with fast and reliable, multi-modal transportation services as well as strategic supply chain solutions – enabling them to optimize efficiency and deliver on business goals. Leveraging its extensive independent agent network, GlobalTranz has emerged as a fast-growing market leader with a customer base of over 1 million product users and 25,000 shippers. In 2020, Transport Topics named GlobalTranz #9 on their list of Top 10 largest freight brokerage firms in the U.S., and Inbound Logistics ranked GlobalTranz as #4 on their list of Top 10 3PL Providers.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Nick Fryer

Director of Marketing

224-515-7383

nicholas.fryer@globaltranz.com