Nasdaq Copenhagen
Nikolaj Plads 6
DK-1067 Copenhagen K
Copenhagen, 22 March 2021
ANNOUNCEMENT no 7/2021
Managers’ transactions
Pursuant to Article 19 of the market abuse regulation Cemat A/S hereby announces the following information received 22 March 2021.
|Name:
|Joanna Lucyna Iwanowska-Nielsen
|Reason for filing:
|Insider
|Company name:
|Cemat A/S
|Identification code and name:
|ISIN DK0010271584
|Transaction type:
|Purchase
|Date:
|17 and 18 March 2021
|Market:
|Nasdaq Copenhagen
|Number of traded shares:
|341,071
|Price:
|0.48
Cemat A/S
Jaroslaw Pawel Lipinski
CEO
This announcement has been prepared in a Danish-language and an English-language
version. In case of doubt, the Danish version prevails.
Attachment