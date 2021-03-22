Islandsbanki hf.: Íslandsbanki issues NOK 900 million & SEK 700 million in private placements

Íslandsbanki hf. has today issued the following bond under its Global Medium Term Notes (GMTN) Programme with the following terms:
Issuer: Íslandsbanki hf.
Issue Size: NOK 150,000,000
Value date: 26 March 2021
Maturity Date: 26 March 2024
Listing: Irish Stock Exchange
ISIN: TBC
Dealer: SEB
Issuer: Íslandsbanki hf.
Issue Size: NOK 750,000,000
Value date: 26 March 2021
Maturity Date: 26 March 2025
Listing: Irish Stock Exchange
ISIN: TBC
Dealers: Nordea, Swedbank
Issuer: Íslandsbanki hf.
Issue Size: SEK 250,000,000
Value date: 26 March 2021
Maturity Date: 26 March 2024
Listing: Irish Stock Exchange
ISIN: TBC
Dealers: Danske Bank
Issuer: Íslandsbanki hf.
Issue Size: SEK 450,000,000
Value date: 26 March 2021
Maturity Date: 26 March 2025
Listing: Irish Stock Exchange
ISIN: TBC
Dealers: SEB, Swedbank
Information on Íslandsbanki’s USD 2,500,000,000 GMTN and its supplements are available here.
For further information: ir@islandsbanki.is