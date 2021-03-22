Islandsbanki hf.: Íslandsbanki issues NOK 900 million & SEK 700 million in private placements

English Icelandic

Íslandsbanki hf. has today issued the following bond under its Global Medium Term Notes (GMTN) Programme with the following terms:

Issuer: Íslandsbanki hf.

Issue Size: NOK 150,000,000

Value date: 26 March 2021

Maturity Date: 26 March 2024

Listing: Irish Stock Exchange

ISIN: TBC

Dealer: SEB

Issuer: Íslandsbanki hf.

Issue Size: NOK 750,000,000

Value date: 26 March 2021

Maturity Date: 26 March 2025

Listing: Irish Stock Exchange

ISIN: TBC

Dealers: Nordea, Swedbank

Issuer: Íslandsbanki hf.

Issue Size: SEK 250,000,000

Value date: 26 March 2021

Maturity Date: 26 March 2024

Listing: Irish Stock Exchange

ISIN: TBC

Dealers: Danske Bank

Issuer: Íslandsbanki hf.

Issue Size: SEK 450,000,000

Value date: 26 March 2021

Maturity Date: 26 March 2025

Listing: Irish Stock Exchange

ISIN: TBC

Dealers: SEB, Swedbank

Information on Íslandsbanki’s USD 2,500,000,000 GMTN and its supplements are available here.