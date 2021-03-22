No 8/2021 - Closely related persons transactions

Copenhagen V, DENMARK

Nasdaq Copenhagen                                                                               
Nikolaj Plads 6
DK-1067 Copenhagen K   

Copenhagen, 22 March 2021
ANNOUNCEMENT no 8/2021

Closely related persons transactions

Pursuant to Article 19 of the market abuse regulation Cemat A/S hereby announces the following information received 22 March 2021.

Name:Peter Taero Nielsen
Reason for filing:Closely related person to Joanna Lucyna Iwanowska-Nielsen, member of the board of directors in the company
Company name:Cemat A/S
Identification code and name:ISIN DK0010271584
Transaction type:Purchase
Date: 18 March 2021
Market:Nasdaq Copenhagen
Number of traded shares:45,764
Price:0.48

Cemat A/S

Jaroslaw Pawel Lipinski
CEO

This announcement has been prepared in a Danish-language and an English-language

version. In case of doubt, the Danish version prevails.

